BoysDISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 50, TYLER 34: TYLER — Davis Justice scored 15 points, Robert Blandburg and Kendall Mitchell added 13 apiece for the Lobos and Longview spoiled Tyler High’s Senior Night celebration with a 50-34 win at the Lions Den.
The Lobos (24-6, 8-5) led 16-10 after one quarter, 25-18 at the half and 30-25 after three before pulling away with a 20-9 run in the final eight minutes.
Tyler drops to 20-9 and 9-4 with the loss.
Chris Wilder added five points for the Lobos. Campbell had four points, Blandburg five rebounds and four steals and Chris Head five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Ashad Walker had seven points to lead the way for Tyler.
P. TREE 71, WHITEHOUSE 63: At the Pirate Center, the trio of Dealyn Evans, Cameron Spencer and Amare Gary proved to be too much for Whitehouse as the Pine Tree Pirates notched a 71-63 win.
Evans scored 20 points and collected six rebounds. Spencer finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, and Gary chipped in with 18 points, five assists and four steals. Johnathon Fuller dropped in eight points and added four rebounds for the Pirates.
The Pirates move to 17-16 overall and 4-9 in district play with the win.
Evans hit 5 of 8 free throws. Spencer was 9 for 16 from the stripe, Fuller connected on 4 of 6 freebies and Gary led the way by sinking 11 of his 12 free throw tries.
TAPPS
CHCS 58, T. CHRISTIAN 47: Ethan Moczygemba dropped in 22 points and collected eight rebounds, and the Christian Heritage Classical School Sentinels opened the playoffs with a 58-47 win over Texoma Christian.
Abe Rutherford had 16 points and five steals, and Isaac Adams and Quaid Durrough finished with nine points apiece for CHCS.
The Sentinels will play an area game on Tuesday at home prior to the CHCS girls area playoff game. Times have yet to be determined.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CENTER 60, CARTHAGE 42: CENTER — Emonte Cross scored 22 points, Marmar Evans added 18 and the Center Roughriders rolled to a 60-42 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.
Kedrin Hinson added nine, Travis Belin eight and Da’nijhalon Gipson three for the Roughriders. Hinson led with eight rebounds, Belin with seven assists and Hinson and Evans with four steals apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 53, H. SPRINGS 30: WHITE OAK — Zac Jacyno scored 16 points and collected six rebounds, and the White Oak Roughnecks clinched their third straight district championship with a 53-30 win over Hughes Springs.
Colton Millwood added nine points for White Oak (23-10, 8-1), which led 14-4 after one quarter and 30-11 at halftime. Caden Tyner finished with six points and six rebounds, Jaydon Medlin six points, Kanaan Moore five points, Terrall Beall and Gavin Sipes four points apiece and Kaleb Sorgee two points.
The White Oak JV notched a 35-28 win.
The Roughnecks close out the regular season at home on Tuesday against Gladewater.
SABINE 47, DAINGERFIELD 46: LIBERTY CITY — Dalton Taylor led a balanced Sabine scoring attack with 14 points, and the Cardinals edged Daingerfield 47-46 on Friday.
Jayden McPherson added 11, Clayne Simmons 10 and Cason Patterson six for Sabine, which trailed 24-21 at halftime but rallied to tie things at 39 apiece heading to the final period.
DISTRICT 16-3A
JEFFERSON 51, TATUM 50: JEFFERSON — Chris Bowman scored 15 points, K.J. Ross was close behind with 14 and the Jefferson Bulldogs locked up the runner-up spot in the district with a 51-50 win over district champion Tatum.
Luke Elder finished with seven for Jefferson (9-2), which led Tatum (10-1) 15-8 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime. Ronald Garrett finished with six points, Anthony Flenoury five and Chris Love four.
The Bulldogs will visit Troup on Monday.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 79, BLOOMBURG 39: AVINGER — The Avinger Indians rolled past Bloomburg on Friday.
Nathan McIntyre paced the Indians with 21 points. Ta’Zion Frazier chipped in with 19, and Judson Jones added 18.
GirlsN. DIANA 48, HARLETON 36: HARLETON — In a playoff tuneup game for both teams, Katherine Yount scored 10 points and added two steals for New Diana in a 48-36 win over Harleton.
Layla Stapleton and Alexis Miller added seven points apiece for New Diana. Ashley Orona and Kamrin Woodall had six points apiece, Starrmia Dixon five points, Kayleigh Tibbetts four points and Abbie Shafer three points. Stapleton added six rebounds, and Orona, Dixon and Tibbetts came away with three rebounds apiece.
CollegeWOMEN
LETU 77, H. PAYNE 69: The LeTourneau women’s basketball team had a season-best shooting performance and then held on late in the fourth quarter to defeat Howard Payne, 77-69, in ASC action on Thursday night inside Solheim Arena.
LeTourneau (7-15, 3-12 ASC) completed a season sweep of Howard Payne (2-21, 0-16 ASC) with the win.
The host YellowJackets connected on a season-high 46 percent (29-of-63) and went 17-of-22 at the free throw line to secure the win. AJ Thomas had a game-high 21 points to go with six assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Kyndall Hardeman added 16 points and seven rebounds, Bailey Broughton had 14 points and two assists, while Haylee Jordan totaled eight points with 13 rebounds and three blocks.
LeTourneau hosts Sul Ross State on Saturday for Senior Day (1 p.m.). Senior Day ceremony will take place after the game.
MEN
LETU 106, H. PAYNE 69: The LeTourneau men’s basketball team dominated all 40 minutes against Howard Payne in a 106-69 victory on Thursday night inside Solheim Arena.
The YellowJackets shot 59.7 percent from the floor and put up a season-high of 14 3-pointers. LeTourneau (10-12, 7-8 ASC) took care of business, winning by their biggest margin on the year and keeping themselves inside the top six in the ASC (the top six teams will make the postseason tournament).
Caedmon Liebengood was perfect from the field as he put up 25 points along with three assists and three boards. Ian Schafer scored 10 points and had three assists. Deonte Jackson put up 12 points and grabbed a pair of rebounds. Christian Adams had five assists with eight points and three blocks.
LeTourneau will face Sul Ross for the final home game of the season on Saturday, tip-off at 3 PM.