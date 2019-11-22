■ MOUNT PLEASANT 73, HALLSVILLE 30: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant used big runs in the second and fourth quarters to pull away for a 73-30 win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
The Tigers led 11-4 after one and outscored the Bobcats 27-10 in the second frame and 19-9 in the fourth.
Jai Locario and Benjamin Samples had 10 points apiece in the loss for Hallsville. Tanner Benson added five, Ryan Pondant three and Danny Marr two.
■ TST 64, OVERTON 18: Caed Liebengood tossed in 16 points, Marlin Reeves and Jy Baxter combined for 28 and the Trinity School of Texas Titans rolled to a 64-18 win against Overton.
Liebengood added six rebounds and five steals. Reeves just missed a double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Baxter had 13 points, three rebounds and six steals, and Del Wickersham finished with 10 points nd three rebounds.
The JV team notched a 36-12 win.
■ SHELBYVILLE 72, TATUM 64: TATUM — Jay Buckley poured in 35 points, Kolby Parker added 11 and Shelbyville pulled out a 72-64 overtime win against Tatum on Friday.
Kendric Malone had 20 points and two steals in the loss for Tatum. Jayden Boyd added 12 points and four rebounds, Dalone Fuller nine points and six rebounds and Markenerick Beall eight points and four rebounds.
■ BROWNSBORO 55, WHITE OAK 45: WHITE OAK — Brownsboro built a big lead at the half and held on for a 55-45 win over White Oak on Friday.
Brian Williams scored 18 point and added four rebounds in the loss for White Oak.
Gunner solis had eight points and Landon Anderson six, Carson Bower four points and four assists and Carson Rolling, Adrian Mumphrey, Gavin Bzil and Cayson Siegley two each.
■ HAWKINS 73, NEW DIANA 69: HAWKINS — David Mullins led a balanced scoring attack for the Hawks with 22 points, and Hawkins opened the season with a 73-69 win over New Diana.
Zach Conde added 19 points, Paeton Smith 15, Jayden Dacus seven, Jeramy Torres six and Micah Staruska four.
Tevin Lloyd had 23, Colton Hightower 17, Symry Mitchell 11, Peyton Brewer seven, Kelsey Bogue six and Noah Morrison four in the loss for New Diana.
Hawkins will host Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
AVINGER■ REBELS WIN 2: AVINGER — The Ore City Revels picked up a pair of wins on Friday at the Ken Loyd Tournament, defeating Marshall Christian Academy (51-48) and Queen City (62-53).
Against MCA, Ryan Shastid scored 14 points, Jeremy Kyle 13 and Aaron Nigreville 11.
Shastid scored 30, Nigreville 12 and Kyle 11 in the win over Queen City.
MCA also had a 71-50 win over CHAAMP on Friday.
UNION GROVE
■ MCLEOD 56, COMO-PICKTON 33: UNION GROVE — Keldyn Schubert led three players into double figures with 18 points, and McLeod advanced to the championship game of the tournament with a 56-33 win over Como-Pickton.
Schubert added six rebounds and seven assists, Trevor Deel 14 points and nine rebounds and Kobe Bonner 12 points and four rebounds.
McLeod will face Quitman at 6:20 p.m. today.
COLLEGE
■ KILGORE 80, GRAYSON 70: SHERMAN — The Kilgore College Rangers moved to 6-1 on the season and prepared for Region XIV Conference action with an 80-70 win over Grayson on Thursday.
The Rangers have won six in a row since opening the season with a 72-71 loss to Snow College back on Nov. 1.
Kilgore will open Region XIV Conference play at 4 p.m. today against Angelina College in Lufkin.