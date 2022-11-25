LONGVIEW 65, N. LAMAR 24: Robert Blandburg scored 19 points to lead the way for the Longview Lobos in a 65-24 win over the North Lamar Panthers.
Chris Wilder and Kendall Mitchell joined Blandburg in double figures. Wilder finished with 11 points and Mitchell added 10 points and five steals.
PALESTINE 73, P. TREE 64: At the Pirate Center, the Palestine Wildcats notched a 73-64 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Dealyn Evans scored 17 point and collected four rebounds in the loss for the Pirates. He sank 6 of 8 free throws.
Cameron Spencer finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, Damien Kelly 11 points and two steals and Amare Gary nine points and two rebounds. Spencer was good on 4 of 6 free throw attempts.