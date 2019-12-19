BOYS
UNION GROVE
■ HARMONY TAKES TWO: UNION GROVE — The Harmony Eagles notched a couple Ws Thursday in the opening round of the Union Grove Tournament.
Logan Baker poured in 24 points and rained down seven 3s as the Eagles eked out a 58-56 win over the host Lions. It wasn’t until an offensive charge call in the waning moments enabled Harmony to leave victorious.
Carson Daniels was high-point for UG with 26 points and four from beyond the arc.
A balanced attack propelled Harmony to a 54-41 win in the second contest against Union Hill. Sam Ross netted 11 points to lead a trio in twins as Hunter McNeel and Baker both hit for 10 points.
The Eagles (8-2) play New Diana today in a 9:40 a.m. tip.
■ TROUP GAINS A SPLIT: UNION GROVE — After suffering defeat early in the day, the Troup Tigers rebounded with a win in the evening.
Grayson Driggs dropped in 24 points as the Tigers shredded Hooks 72-38 in the evening tilt. Clayton Vickers and Blake Wood each netted 13 points. Matthew Castillo contributed 11 points.
The Tigers (10-3) opened the morning with a decisive 70-46 rout at the hands of McLeod. Bracey Cover’s 17 was high-point for Troup.
Troup faces Waskom today in a 12:50 p.m. start.
■ MCLEOD LASSOS 2 WINS: UNION GROVE — Kobe Bonner’s 17 points paced a trio in double digits as the McLeod Longhorns trounced Troup 70-46 in opening round action at the Union Grove Tournament.
In addition to Bonner’s 17, Keldyn Schubert and Trevor Deel each scored 14 points.
The Longhorns ran their record to 14-1 with a 68-30 whopping of Waskom in the nightcap.
Deel had 37 points and 14 rebounds in the rout. Schubert racked up 15 assists.
■ GLADEWATER WINS A COUPLE: UNION GROVE — Khaia Reese scored 15 points as the Gladewater Bears nabbed a 57-42 win over the Hawkins Hawks in the Union Grove Tournament Thursday.
It was 15 points from DJ Allen that enabled the Bears to notch a 62-49 win over Hughes Springs in the second contest.
HUNTINGTON
■ ALTO GAINS A SPLIT: HUNTINGTON — The Alto Yellow Jackets were one up and one down Thursday in the opening round of the Huntington Tournament.
Alto (6-7) dropped a 50-33 decision to the host Red Devils after suffering a scoreless first quarter. Skyler Atkins led the Jackets with 13 points and Kurrin Sai Jackson chipped in with 11 points.
A 21-7 first quater in the nightcap enabled the Jackets to notch a 74-66 win over Onalaska.
Atkins, game one’s top scorer, torched the cords for 30 points, including six from beyond the arc. Jay Pope also netted 22 points for the Jackets.
from staff reports