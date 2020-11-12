GIRLS
Q. CITY 58, O. CITY 10: ORE CITY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs outscored Ore City 20-4 in the second quarter to take control of a close game en route to a 58-10 win.
Brynn Richardson had four points in the loss for Ore City, which will host James Bowie on Tuesday.
U. GROVE 55, HEAT 31: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd tossed in 26 points, Macey Alston joined her in double figures with 17 and the Union Grove Lady Lions opened the season with a 55-31 win over Longview HEAT.
Gracie Winn, Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts all chipped in with four point for the Lady Lions.
Jordan Parker had 18 points, eight rebounds, sis steals and three assists in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown added five points and two rebounds, Maddie Wright one rebound, Jaelyn Cleveland three points and five rebounds, Jenna Parker four points and six rebounds, Grace Lawrence one rebound, Abby Gallant six rebounds and two steals and Laynie Walton one rebound.
HEAT 57, ALTO 32: Jordan Parker tossed in 22 points to go along with five assists, five rebounds and four steals, and Longview HEAT rolled to a 57-32 win over Alto.
Jaelyn Cleveland added 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Jenna Parker had 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, three blocks and five steals for HEAT, which led 25-2 after one quarter.
Maddie Wright chipped in with two points and six rebounds, Breiley Brown five points and seven rebounds and Laynie Walton two points and four rebounds.
MCLEOD 47, BLOOMBURG 32: MCLEOD — Gracie Lance scored 20 points and collected eight rebounds, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns used a big third quarter to pull away for a 47-32 win over Bloomburg.
Cary May and Kaitlyn Cross had six points apiece, with Ella Lambeth and Chassie Gryder addine six rebounds apiece, cross coming up with six steals and May handing out four assists.
BOYS
CUMBERLAND 51, GRACE 48: TYLER — Chris Hill scored sven of his team-leading 14 points in the third quarter, and Cumberland Academy earned a 51-48 win over Grace on Friday.
Jayland Gray and Jeremiah Whitmore had nine points apiece for Cumberland.
Nathan Luce scored 16 and Luke Jenz 11 in the loss for Grace.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Foster 7th B 8, Forest Park 8; Foster 7th A 38, Forest Park 8; Foster 8th 38, Forest Park 14