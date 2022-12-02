P. TREE 36, KILGORE 28: KILGORE - The Pine Tree Lady Pirates built a 20-11 halftime lead on the way to a 36-28 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Friday.
Aaliyah Oliver scored 10 for the Lady Pirates. Ewoma Ubgini had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks, and Jalen Scroggins finished with seven points and six rebounds.
For Kilgore in the loss, Esperanza Garcia and Auniyeuh Williams scored seven points apiece.
W. OAK 59, E. FIELDS 10: WHITE OAK - One day after giving head coach Dee Lewis his 200th career victory with a pair of wins to open the White Oak Tournament on Thursday, the Ladynecks rolled to a 59-10 win over Elysian Fields on Thursday move to 9-2 on the season.
Bella Baker had 13 points, Emma Nix 12, Anna Iske 11, Elysa Paiz nine, Whitni Rayson six, Lexi Palmer five and Karlyn Jones three against Elysian Fields. Rayson had nine rebounds and Iske six. Iske and Paiz both dished out four assists, Jones had five steals and Iske finished with three blocks.
The Ladynecks defeated Ore City (47-20) and Queen City (50-12) on Thursday - the second win giving Lewis 200 victories for his career. His overall record now stands at 201-134.
Against Ore City, Nix had 14 points and Baker and Iske 10 apiece. Iske added eight rebounds and four steals, Graycen Sipes seven rebounds, Nix five rebounds and Palmer and Rayson four rebounds apiece. Palmer also had three assists, Jones four steals and Nix two blocks.
Nix had 10 points, Baker and Paiz eight apiece and Rayson seven against Queen City. Nix added five rebounds, Paiz four assists, Jones five steals and Iske two blocks.
HAWKINS 60, SABINE 42:WHITE OAK - The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied for a 60-42 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals on Friday, trailing by three after one before outscoring the Lady Cardinals 34-17 over the next two frames.
Jordyn Warren led the way for Hawkins with 15 points and 10 steals, adding five rebounds to her big day. Carmen Turner and Taetum Smith finished with 12 points apiece. Turner had five rebounds and two steals, Smith five steals and four rebounds, Laney Wilson 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, Alaya Scoggins nine points and four rebounds and Londyn Wilson two points.
For Sabine in the loss, Ashlynn Davis had 13 points, Tayla Calico nine, Loren Colquitt eight, Ella Roberts four, Silvia Bosoni and Caitlyn Stewart three and Breanna Evans two.
W. RUSK 41, BECKVILLE 36: WHITE OAK - The West Rusk Lady Raiders picked up a 41-36 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Friday at the White Oak Tournament.
McKinna Chamness scored 12 points and collected nine rebounds in the loss for Beckville. Laney Jones added eight points, Amber Harris eight points, six rebounds and two blocks and Reese Dudley, Lexi Barr and Ayanna Burroughs two points apiece.. Burroughs also had five rebounds.
N. DIANA SPLITS: GRAND SALINE - The New Diana Lady Eagles fell to Henderson (41-39) and defeated the Grand Saline JV (49-8) on Friday at the Grand Saline Tournament.
Against Henderson, Ashley Orona had 11 points and six rebounds for New Diana. Layla Stapleton added eight points and six rebounds, Ava Smith six points and four rebounds, Kamrin Woodall five points and two rebounds, Alexis Miller three points and three steals, Jolie Ballard two points, three rebounds and three steals, Starrmia Dixon two points and two steals, Katherine Yount eight rebounds and Kayleigh Tibbetts a rebound, a steal and one point.
Miller finished with 14 points and two steals against Grand Saline. Dixon had eight points and three rebounds, Yount eight points and six steals, Stapleton seven points, three rebounds and two steals, Reece seven points, three rebounds and two steals, Orona three points, three rebounds and four steals and Tibbetts two points and three rebounds.
G. SALINE 41, HARMONY 37: GRAND SALINE - Host team Grand Saline outscored Harmony 16-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 41-37 win.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points in the loss for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn and Trinity Mauk added eight points apiece, Lakyn Trimble five, Emma Alphin four and Laycee Plunkett two.
JEFFERSON SPLITS: MCLEOD - At the McLeod Tournament on Friday, the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs dropped a 40-33 decision to McLeod and earned a 67-28 win over the De Kalb JV.
Against McLeod, Jaida Bray scored 10 points, Kristen Thomas and Taurria Hood eight apiece, Rielyn Schubert three and Jordyn Davidson and Destiny Kelly two apiece. Bray had 10 rebounds, Hood eight and Thomas seven, and Davidson led with five assists.
Thomas scored 19 points, Hood 18, Kelly 11, Bray eight, Keyasia Black six, Schubert four and Keinysa Wallace one against De Kalb. Thomas pulled down 11 rebounds and Hood seven, and Davidson dished out six assists. Hood had five steals, and Davidson and Thomas added four apiece.
VAN WINS 2: WILLS POINT - The Van Lady Vandals defeated Ferris (55-29) and Forney (55-41) at the Wills Point Tournament on Friday.
Against Ferris, Marisa Richardson had 18 points, seven steals and three assists, Landry Jones 11 points, eight steals and three assists, Jordan Ryan 11 points, eight steals and four assists, Cassidy Stewart seven points, seven rebounds and three steals and Ella Barrett seven points and four rebounds.
Van (6-0) will play in the tournament championship match on Saturday.
Richardson scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Forney. Jones added 22 points, 12 steals, two rebounds and three assists and Ryan had seven points, seven rebounds and six steals.