LONGVIEW SPLITS: EUSTACE - The Longview Lady Lobos knocked off host team Eustace, 59-24, on Friday and fell to Scurry-Rosser 32-31.
Longview (13-3) opened the tournament with a 70-8 win over Grapeland and a 49-10 win over Grapeland.
Longview will play for third place on Saturday.
NACOGDOCHES 46, P. TREE 37: At Pine Tree's Pirate Center, Jade Hall scored 15 points for Nacogdoches as the Lady Dragons notched a 46-37 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Ewoma Ugbini had 10 points in the loss for Pine Tree. CNya Day had seven seven points, Sydney Price six, Aaliyah Oliver, Ashton Molina and Shaneatra Jones and Kaylea Givens three apiece and Jalen Scroggins two.
KILGORE 27, CUMBERLAND 22: TYLER - Summer Hayden-Epps scored 10 points, and Jae'la Williams added eight for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 27-22 win over Cumberland Academy.
Kilgore outscored Cumberland Academy 17-6 in the middle two quarters to take a 21-10 lead into the final stanza.
HAWKINS 56, SABINE 28: LIBERTY CITY - The Hawkins Lady Hawks used a big third quarter to pull away from the Sabine Lady Cardinals on the way to a 56-28 win.
Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 17 points, adding six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Taetum Smith and Alaya Scoggins had eight points apiece. Smith also finished with four rebounds and seven steals, and Scoggins had four rebounds. Londyn Wilson and Laney Wilson scored six points apiece. Laney Wilson had five rebounds and five steals, Londyn Wilson four rebounds and two steals, Kalyn Ellison four points and Carmen Turner two points, four rebounds and two steals.
Ashlynn Davis had nine points in the loss for Sabine (11-4), which was outscored 15-4 in the third. Silvia Bosoni had seven points, Kylee Longhofer six, Ashleigh McCormack and Tayla Calico two each and Bailey Pierce and Loren Colquitt one apiece.
JEFFERSON 48, M. CHRISTIAN 28: BULLARD - Kristen Thomas (17) and Taurria Hood (13) combined for 30 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs used a big first half to earn a 48-28 win over Midland Christian at the Brook Hill Tournament.
Jordyn Davidosn added 11 points, Amirie Prior and Jaida Bray two apiece and Keyasia Black, Rielyn Schubert and Keinysa Wallace one apiece. Thomas led with nine rebounds, Davidson had three assists and four steals, Hood three assists and five steals and Thomas four steals.
OVERTON 57, CHCS 28: Kayla Nobles scored 19 points, Sarah Emery joined her in twin figures with 12 and the Overton Lady Mustangs earned a 57-28 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Alex Brown, Brylie Smith and Avery Smith all had six points for Overton. Jamiya O'Neal added four, and Kuana Brown and Ne'Kier Weir added two apiece. Brylie Smith led with seven rebounds, and Emery and Avery Smith finished with six apiece. Brown finished with five assists and four steals.
U. GROVE WINS 2: BULLARD - At the Brook Hill Tournament, the Union Grove Lady Lions defeated Arp (40-30) and Midland Christian (39-31, OT) on Friday.
Against Arp, Union Grove raced out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter. Gracie Stanford paced the Lady Lions with 14 points. Esmeralda Escobedo had eight points. Taylor Campbell and Ava Wightman added five apiece, Gracie Winn four and Sumeet Mattu and Brady Colby two apiece.
The Lady Lions outscored Midland Christian 14-6 in overtime to earn the win. Stanford finished with 16 points, Campbell 10, Wightman nine, Winn two and Colby and Sarah Prince one apiece.
CANTON 46, LUFKIN 33: CANTON - Amari Welch scored 17 points to go along with four steals and eight assists, and Canton moved to 14-2 on the year with a 46-33 win over Lufkin.
Allison Rickman had 14 points and nine rebounds for Canton.
LATE THURSDAY
RUSK 50, JEFFERSON 44: BULLARD - The Rusk Lady Eagles used a 20-11 run in the final quarter to rally past Jefferson, 50-44.
Taurria Hood had 16 points, Kristen Thomas 13, Rielyn Schubert five, Amire Prior three, Destiny Kelly, Keinysa Wallace and Jaida Bray two each and Jordyn Davidson one in the loss for Jefferson. Thomas pulled down 20 rebounds and added three assists, and Davidson had four assists and six steals.
HARLETON 43, DAINGERFIELD 23: HARLETON - The host Harleton Lady Wildcats built a 16-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 43-23 win over Daingerfield.
La'Nycia Lewis had eight points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Terry Gholston had four points and three steals in the loss for Daingerfield. Don'Taviue Brown added two points and seven steals, A'aniyah Fridia five points and six steals, DeAsia Williams three rebounds and two steals and Destiny Gholston four points, three steals and four rebounds.