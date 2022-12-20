LONGVIEW 48, P. TREE 26: At Lobo Coliseum, Journee Fairchild tossed in 14 points and T’Asia McGee added12 for the Lady Lobos as Longview notched a 48-26 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Longview will be idle until hosting Mount Vernon on Dec. 29, and the Lady Lobos will resume district action at Marshall on Jan. 3.
Pine Tree will compete in the Quitman Tournament Dec. 28-29, and then host New Diana on Dec. 30 before returning to district play on Jan. 3 at home against Tyler.
TYLER 64, HALLSVILLE 46: TYLER — After trailing at halftime, the Tyler Lady Lions turned up heat and cruised to a 64-46 District 15-5A girls basketball win over Hallsville on Tuesday night at the Tyler High School gymnasium.
Tyler improves to 15-5 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Ladycats fall to 3-13 and 1-2.
At halftime Hallsville was on top 20-18, but an aggressive full court press and a tight defense turned the game into the Lady Lions’ favor at the beginning of the third quarter.
Tyler took a 21-20 lead when A’Niya Hartsfield drained a 3-pointer at 6:48 of the third quarter. From there the Lady Lions applied pressure and the result was an expanding lead.
THS outscored HHS 24-12 in the period to take a 42-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions took a 12-point lead, 42-30, on two free throws from Bralyn Miller with 42 seconds remaining in the third period.
Tyler did not let up in the fourth period as the Lady Lions kept expanding the lead.
Kaylse Buffin scored eight of her 17 points in the final quarter as she would drive to the bucket or drain an outside shot.
Joining Buffin as top scorer for the Lady Lions was freshman Miller, who added 17 points while hitting 6 of 6 at the free throw line. Her presence on the boards made a difference in the game.
Aubrey Marjason led the Ladycats with 15 points.
Others adding points for Hallsville were Teagan Hill (7), Rylie Manshack (6), Lamiaya Henderson (6), Abby Tarkington (6), Piper Endsley (4) and Hope Miles (2).
Hallsville now hosts its Christmas Classic Dec. 27-29. The Ladycats are scheduled to meet Center at noon on Dec. 27.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to compete in the Kaufman Tournament Dec. 27-28.
TATUM 52, TROUP 19: TATUM — Kamdyn Scott scored 12 points, Aundrea Bradley was right behind her with 11 and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 52-19 win over Troup.
Rhianna Harris had eight points for Tatum. Jade Moore Simon added seven, Patience Price five, Alexis Halton four, Kaleigh Hooker three and Katelyn Jacobs two. Scott added six rebounds and three steals, Moore Simon six steals, Price seven steals and three assists and Bradley six steals and five assists.
The Lady Eagles move to 8-7 overall and 2-0 in district play with the win.
JEFFERSON 66, E. FIELDS 21: JEFFERSON — Taurria Hood scored 20 points, Kristen Thomas added a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 66-21 win over Elysian Fields.
Jordyn Davidson had nine points and Kienysa Wallace added eight points for Jefferson, which led 29-8 at halftime. Destiny Kelly finished with six points, Rielyn Schubert five, Amirie Prior three and Keyasia Black two. Schubert and Prior both had five rebounds, Davidson 14 steals, six assists and three rebounds and Hood and Keinysa Wallace five steals apiece.
HAWKINS 54, U. GROVE 15: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren tossed in 20 points, Taetum Smith and Laney Wilson added 12 apiece and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in district play with a 54-15 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Warren added six steals, five rebounds and five assists to her big night. Smith finished with five steals and two assists, Wilson five rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner four points and five steals, Haylie Warrick four points and three rebounds, Kalyn Ellison two points and three steals and Alaya Scoggins one point, six rebounds and three steals.
TIMPSON 65, BECKVILLE 44: TIMPSON — The Timpson Lady Bears earned a 65-44 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Amber Harris finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the loss for Beckville. Ayanna Burroughs added eight points, McKinna Chamness seven points and six rebounds, Laney Jones six points, Reese Dudley five points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists, Lexi Barr five points, four rebounds and three assists and Monica Lockett three points and eight rebounds.
B. SANDY 35, O. CITY 21: ORE CITY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats opened up a 19-6 halftime lead on the way to a 35-21 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Tori Cummins had 12 points and Brynn Richardson four in the loss for Ore City.
CANTON 66, ATHENS 20: CANTON — Allison Rickman paced Canton with 16 points in a 66-20 win over Athens on Tuesday.
Payton Bray joined Rickman in twin figures with 10 points. Amari Welch added nine, Airianna Pickents eight and Caroline Stern and Katrina Morphis six apiece.
LATE MONDAY
PITTSBURG 88, N. DIANA 34: PITTSBURG — Elyssia Lemelle led five Lady Pirates into double figures with 25 points, and Pittsburg earned an 88-34 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Monday.
Kyleigh Posey added 18 points for Pittsburg, which trailed 7-6 after one quarter but led 34-11 at halftime. Bethany Thompson dropped in 14 points, with Randieunna Jeffrey and Aubrey Chalmers adding 11 apiece, Gina Mackey six and Cam Mackey three.
Layla Stapleton had 10 points and three rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Katherine Yount finished with nine points, six rebounds and three steals, Alexis Miller five points, Kamrin Woodall three points and three rebounds, Ava Smith and Abbie Shafer three points apiece and Starrmia Dixon one point.