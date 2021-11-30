S. HILL 51, WASKOM 45: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, led by Laila Thompson’s career-high 29 points and a 15-point night from Zailey McGhee, rallied for a 51-45 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Thompson sank 9 of 14 free throws on the way to her 29-point outing.
The Lady Panthers, now 6-2 on the year, will participate in the White Oak Tournament this weekend.
GLADEWATER 58, BECKVILLE 55: BECKVILLE — The Gladewater Lady Bears held on for a 58-55 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Calice Henderson scored 15 points, and Alexis Boyd had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double with six blocks for Gladewater. Henderson also filled the stat sheet with four assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Kyla Lincoln added nine points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, Kiyona Parker eight points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, MaKayla Police six points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Kamryn Floyd four points, two rebounds and two steals.
Amber Harris scored 18 points and collected 20 rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with 11 points and six rebounds, McKinna Chamness nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals, Kiara Willis eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, Lexi Barr four points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists, Laney Jones four points and three rebounds andReese Dudley one point and three rebounds.
TATUM 59, NACOGDOCHES 36: TATUM — Trinity Edwards scored 17 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez was right behind her with 16 and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 59-36 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Aundrea Bradley scored nine points, Jade Moore-Simon six, Emma Wiley five and Kerrigan Biggs and Rhianna Harris three apiece. Biggs added 12 rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez four steals and four assists, Moore-Simon six rebounds and Edwards eight rebounds, two steals and seven assists.
SABINE 52, HARLETON 28: LIBERTY CITY — Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis combined for 28 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season wit ha 52-28 win over Harleton.
Simmons had 16 points, Davis 12, Ashleigh McCormack eight, Maddie Furrh six and Addy Gresham and Breanne Evans five apiece for Sabine, which led 32-10 at halftime.
HARMONY 39, ARP 30: HARMONY — Lanie Trimble scored nine of her team-leading 16 points in the first half, Jenci Seahorn added 10 for Harmony and the Lady Eagles notched a 39-30 win over Arp.
Rendi Seahorn added five points, Maecy Toland four and Laycee Plunkett and Camie Welborn two apiece for Harmony, which held a slim 22-20 lead at the half.
HAWKINS 65, HEAT 26: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren paced the Lady Hawks with 15 points, nine steals and two assists, and Hawkins notched a 65-26 win over Tyler HEAT.
Taetum Smith and Laney Wilson scored 11 points apiece, with Smith adding four steals and Wilson chipping in with three steals and two assists. Makena Warren scored 10 points and added three steals and seven assists. Lynli Dacus and Tenley Conde scored eight points apiece. Dacus added five assists and two steals, Conde four rebounds and four steals and Carmen Turner two points.
AVINGER 46, N. HOPKINS 27: AVINGER — Haylee Downs led the way with 20 points, Taygen Downs added 13 for the Lady Indians and Avinger notched a 46-27 win over North Hopkins.
Huda Hanan added eight points and Samantha Chandler five for Avinger, which will compete in the James Bowie Tournament this weekend.
ET HOMESCHOOL 51, B. SANDY 26: BIG SANDY — Jordan Parker tossed in 18 points, Skye Cotton added 10 for the Lady Chargers and East Texas Homeschool earned a 51-26 win over Big Sandy to extend their winning streak to six in a row.
Laney Walton finished with seven points, Alli Wilson five, Brailey Brown and Madi Wright three apiece and Sydney Cunningham and Graceyn Pace two each for ET Homeschool.
Shemaiah Johnson just missed a double-double in the loss for Big Sandy, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds. Breaunna Derrick contributed three rebounds, Alaysia Estes five points and two rebounds, MaRyiah Francis six points and 10 rebounds, Kenzie McCartney four rebounds, Journie Plunkett two points and two rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham four points and nine rebounds.
Q. CITY 47, MCLEOD 26: QUEEN CITY — The Queen City Lady Bulldogs broke open a close game at the half, outscoring McLeod 33-12 after intermission on the way to a 47-26 win.
Regan Johnson had eight points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists in the loss for McLeod. Ella Lambeth scored six points, Rielyn Schubert five, Jaci Armstrong four and Kenslee Cross three. Stormy Johnson had five rebounds and two steals, Cross six rebounds, Armstrong three steals and two rebounds and Schubert two assists.
BROWNSBORO 49, CRANDALL 37: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 9-1 on the season with a 49-37 win over Crandall, using a 22-point night from Paris Miller to seal the deal.
Allie Cooper added 11 points for Brownsboro, which will compete in the Winnsboro Tournament this weekend. Mekhayia Moore and Khyra Garrett had five points apiece, Khayla Garrett three, Rebecca Rumbo two and Caylor Blackmon one.
LATE MONDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 50, KILGORE 49: Jordan Parker scored 17 points and collected five rebounds, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers edged Kilgore, 50-49, on Monday.
Skye Cotton added eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Chargers. Rebekah Dragoo finished with eight points and five steals, and Jenna Parker addd four assists and eight rebounds.
Jada Dennis scored 20 points to go along with five steals and three rebounds in the loss for Kilgore. Fyndi Henry added 14 points, three steals and two assists.