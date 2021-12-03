SH/White OakS. HILL 48, BECKVILLE 43: WHITE OAK — Claire Fielder got a steal and layup with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers earned a 48-43 win over Beckville at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament.
Zailey McGhee had 18 points, Laila Thompson 13 and Laney Linseisen 10 for Spring Hill.
For Beckville in the loss, McKinna Chamness had 14 points, Amber Harris and Emily Dean eight apiece, Kiara Willis six, Reese Dudley three and Lexi Barr and Laney Jones two apiece.
Chamness also had six rebounds, Harris five rebounds, four steals and three assists, Williams seven rebounds and five steals and Barr four rebounds and three assists.
Later in the day, Spring Hill earned a 54-34 win over Arp, improving to 9-4 on the season with its seventh win in a row. The win also clinched a spot in the tournament’s championship game. Spring Hill will face Hawkins at 3:40 p.m. at White Oak High School on Saturday.
Thompson scored 18 against Arp. McGhee finished with 13, Fielder eight, Jolie Ballard six, Linseisen five and Zariah Turner four.
HAWKINS 55, TATUM 43: The Hawkins Lady Hawks punched their ticket to the championship game of the tournament with a 55-43 win over Tatum.
Jordyn Warren scored 19 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus chipped in with 12 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds. Laney Wilson and Makena Warren scored eight points apiece, with Wilson grabbing eight rebounds and Warren collecting three. Tenley Conde scored six points and added three rebounds and three steals. Carmen Turner finished with two points, and Taetum Smith had five rebounds and three steals.
TATUM 27, W. RUSK 24: WHITE OAK — Aundrea Bradley scored 12 points and added five rebounds, Kerrigan Biggs and Trinity Edwards added six points apiece and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 27-24 win over West Rusk.
Biggs added 10 rebounds, Edwards four rebounds, three steals and four assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, four steals and two assists and Emma Wiley one assist. Jade Moore-Simon chipped in with seven rebounds and four blocks.
SABINE 58, GLADEWATER JV 16: WHITE OAK — Claudia Simmons led a balanced attack with 16 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 58-16 win over the Gladewater JV on Friday.
Maddie Furrh had 12 points for Sabine, which led 25-0 after one quarter and 40-6 at the half. Addy Gresham added nine points, Ashleigh McCormack six, Ella Roberts five and Eliza Roper, Breanna Evans, Ashlynn Davis, Ally Gresham and Tayla Calico two apiece.
Hughes SpringsDAINGERFIELD 31, HARMONY 30: HUGHES SPRINGS — Genesis Allen sank one of two free throws with two seconds remaining to lift the Daingerfield Lady Tigers to a 31-30 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles.
Allen finished with 17 points for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points, and Sanaa Fields and La’Nycia Lewis scored four points apiece.
HARMONY SPLITS: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Harmony Lady Eagles defeated Liberty-Eylau’s JV (49-32) and fell to Daingerfield (31-30) on Friday.
Against Liberty-Eylau, Lanie Trimble scored 16 points and Jenci Seahorn was close behind with 13. Trinity Woodall added nine, Emma Alphin five, Rendi Seahorn four and Camie Welborn two.
Jenci Seahorn scored 11, Trimble 10, Welborn three and Alphin, Laila Medina and Rendi Seahorn two each in the loss to Daingerfield.
Grand SalineHENDERSON 42, N. DIANA 41: GRAND SALINE — The New Diana Lady Eagles battled back from deficits of 13 after one quarter and 11 at the half, tying the game at 32 apiece before falling 42-41 to Class 4A Henderson at the Grand Saline Tournament.
Later in the day, the Lady Eagles bounced back to earn a 38-1 win over Brook Hill.
Sarah Yount scored 11 points and added three rebounds for New Diana against Henderson. Amber Hitt finished with nine points and two rebounds, Kamrin Woodall seven points and three steals, Layla Stapleton five points, Rylee Camp four points, Katherine Yount three points, three rebounds and two steals and Starrmia Dixon two points.
Katherine Yount had 10 points and two rebounds against Brook Hill. Dixon finished with seven points and two steals, Hitt six points, three rebounds and two steals, Sarah Yount four points, two rebounds and two steals, Alexis Miller and Stapleton four points apiece and Woodall three points and two rebounds.
AthensGLADEWATER WINS 2: ATHENS — The Gladewater Lady bears defeated Texas City (54-39) and Ennis (43-36) on Friday to improve to 7-3 on the season.
Calice Henderson had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks against Texas City. Jakiyah Bell had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double with five assists and two steals. Alexis Boyd scored eight points and added four rebounds and two blocks. Kamryn Floyd finished with five points, three rebounds and two steals, and Kyla Lincoln had four points, three steals and two rebounds.
Against Ennis, Bell had 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, Lincoln 12 points, six rebounds and two assists, Boyd five points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and Henderson five points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Gladewater will face Athens at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
LongviewET HOMESCHOOL 64, ST. MARY’S 29: The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers advanced to the title game of the Longview Tournament with a 64-29 win over St. Mary’s on Friday.
Jordan Parker scored 15 to lead the way for ET Homeschool. Ali Wilson added 10, Brailey Brown and Maddie Wright eight apiece, Skye Coton and Jenna Parker seven apiece, Graceyn Pace four, Sydney Cunningham three and Rebekah Dragoo two.
WinnsboroBROWNSBORO WINS 2: WINNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes advanced to the championship game of the Winnsboro Hoop Fest with wins over Liberty-Eylau (56-43) and Edgewood (39-25) on Friday.
Against Liberty-Eylau, Paris Miller tossed in 21 points, Khyra Garrett had eight, Tori Hooker, Khayla Garrett and Rebecca Rumbo six apiece, Mekhayia Moore five and Allie Cooper four.
Garrett led the way with 10 points against Edgewood. Moore and Hooker had eight apiece, garrett six, Miller five and Cooper two.
Brownsboro will meet Winnsboro in the title game at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
McLeodMCLEOD WINS 2: MCLEOD — Host team McLeod earned wins over Alba-Golden (41-29) and Jefferson (53-47) on Friday.
Kenslee Cross and Ella Lambeth scored 11 points apiece in the win over Alba-Golden, with Cross collecting 11 rebounds and two steals and Lambeth adding six rebounds and two steals. Stormy Johnson finished with eight points and four rebounds, Chassie Gryder six points and four rebounds, Jaci Armstrong three point and three rebounds, Regan Johnson two points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, Rielyn Schubert two rebounds and Sarah Ragland a steal and a rebound.
Against Jefferson, Gryder had 17 points, four steals and two rebounds, Lambeth 16 points and seven rebounds and Stormy Johnson nine points and 10 rebounds. Schubert finished with six points and two rebounds, Cross five points and four rebounds, Regan Johnson five assists and three rebounds and Armstrong an assist and a rebound.
LATE THURSDAY
McLeodHOOKS 47, JEFFERSON 42: MCLEOD — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs fell to Hooks (47-42) and Saltillo (57-47) on Thursday at the McLeod Tournament.
Against Hooks, Da’Navia Thomas scored 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven steals. T.J. Hood had six points and six rebounds, Kristen Thomas five points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Jordyn Davidson three points and five rebounds, Iyanna Barnett three points and four rebounds, Jaida Bray three points and Amirie Pryor three rebounds.
Bray had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Thomas recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double with three steals in the loss to Saltillo. Thomas added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Davidson two rebounds and three assists, Hood one point, six rebounds and two assists, Barnett six points and Pryor one rebound, one assist and one steal.