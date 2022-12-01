SABINE SPLITS: WHITE OAK — The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell to Spring Hill (36-35) and defeated Beckville (54-33) on Thursday at the White Oak Tournament.
Caitlyn Stewart had 17 points, Ashlynn Davis 16, Loren Colquitt seven, Ella Roberts, Ashleigh McCormack and Tayla Calico four each and Silvia Bosoni two in the win over Beckville.
Calico had 10, Davis and Colquitt nine apiece, McCormack four, Bosoni two and Roberts one against Spring Hill.
HAWKINS WINS 2: WHITE OAK — The Hawkins Lady Hawks defeated Tyler HEAT (43-27) and West Rusk (59-31) on Thursday at the White Oak Tournament.
Jordyn Warren had 16 points and three steals, Laney Wilson 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and Taetum Smith 10 points and seven steals against Tyler HEAT. Londyn Wilson chipped in with four points, Carmen Turner seven rebounds and five steals and Haylie Warrick five rebounds.
Against West Rusk, Jordyn Warren scored a career-high 33 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Wilson finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists, Smith six points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals, Alaya Scoggins four points, Turner three points, five rebounds and three steals, Wilson and Kalyn Ellison two points apiece and Wilson two blocks.
BECKVILLE SPLITS: WHITE OAK -The Beckville Ladycats defeated Spring Hill (35-34) and fell to Sabine (54-33) on Thursday at the White Oak Tournament.
Against Spring Hill, Amber Harris had 11 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals for Beckville. Reese Dudley finished with eight points, McKinna Chamness six points, Ayanna Burroughs five points, Monica Lockett three points, Jaidyn Flanagan two points and Laney Jones four rebounds and three steals.
Chamness finished with 15 points and five rebounds and Harris had 10 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss to Sabine. Jones added five points, Lexi Barr two and Lockett one.
GLADEWATER 77, ENNIS 62: ATHENS — Kiyona Parker led the way with 20 points, Kamryn Floyd and MaKayla Police scored 17 apiece and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 77-62 win over Ennis at the Athens Tournament.
Parker also had six steals, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks for the Lady Bears. Floyd finished with four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Police four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Calice Henderson 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals and Kyla Lincoln 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
G. SALINE 35, B. SANDY 33: GRAND SALINE — Tournament host Grand Saline held on for a 35-33 win over Big Sandy on Thursday.
Alaysia Estes finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added five points and two assists, MaRyiah Francis eight points and seven rebounds, Kenzie McCartney three rebounds, Journie Plunkett four points and three rebounds, Abigail Whitfield two rebounds, Jazymne Brown four points and three rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham three rebounds.
Big Sandy returns to action with games at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday at the tournament.
N. DIANA 39, FRUITVALE 25: GRAND SALINE — Alexis Miller led a balanced New Diana attack with nine points as the Lady Eagles picked up a 39-25 win over Fruitvale on Thursday.
Miller also had three rebounds for New Diana, which led 22-13 at halftime. Layla Stapleton chipped in with eight points and four rebounds, Starrmia Dixon six points, two rebounds and two blocks, Ashley Orona four points and nine rebounds, Kamrin Woodall four points and three rebounds, Katherine Yount two points, six rebounds and three steals, Ava Smith two points and six rebounds and Jolie Ballard two points and three rebounds.
GILMER 66, TATUM 33: GILMER — Host team Gilmer raced out to a 14-point lead after one quarter and then pulled away late to earn a 66-33 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Thursday at the Gilmer Tournament.
Kamdyn Scott finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and a couple of steals in the loss for Tatum, which narrowed the gap to 25-21 at halftime before Gilmer put it away with a big second half.
Rhianna Harris scored five points and added six rebounds and two assists for Tatum. Aundrea Bradley had four points, four rebounds and three steals, Alecia Halton four points and two steals and Kaleigh Hooker three points, three rebounds and three steals.
JEFFERSON SPLITS: MCLEOD — Bloomburg opened play in the McLeod Tournament with a 62-33 win over Jefferson. Jefferson bounced back later in the day with a 48-7 win over the McLeod JV.
Taurria Hood scored 11 points in the loss for Jefferson against Bloomburg. Jordyn Davidson added eight points, Jaida Bray and Kristen Thomas four apiece and Keyasia Black and Rielyn Schubert three apiece.
Thomas had 14 rebounds and three assists, Schubert five rebounds and Davidson and Hood four rebounds apiece.
Against McLeod, Hood and Thomas scored 14 points apiece, Davidson and Keinysa Wallace six each, Amirie Prior four and Destiny Kelly and Rielyn Schubert two each. Thomas led with 16 rebounds, and Davidson had six assists and three steals.
U. HILL 57, ST. MARY’S 38: At the Longview Area Tournament being hosted by St. Mary’s, Union Hill notched a 57-38 win over the host team on Thursday.
East Texas Homeschool was a 49-17 winner over Regents and New Summerfield earned a 60-41 win over Trinity School of Texas in the other game.
Friday’s schedule begins at 1 p.m. with Longview Christian School taking on Union Hill and East Texas Homeschool facing New Summerfield in winner’s bracket games and St. Mary’s facing Christian Heritage Classical School and Trinity School taking on Regents.
VAN 51, MINEOLA 36: WILLS POINT — Marisa Richardson led the way for Van with 22 points and four assists at the Wills Point Tournament.
Landry Jones added 13 points and four steals, Cassidy Stewart five points, Jordan Ryan four points and seven rebounds and Ella Barrett four points and seven rebounds as Van moved to 4-0 on the year.