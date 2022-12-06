BROWNSBORO 65, GLADEWATER 32: GLADEWATER — The Brownsboro Bearettes notched a 65-32 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears on Tuesday.
Calice Henderson had 14 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists in the loss for Gladewater (5-7). Kamryn Floyd added seven points, seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks and four assists, Kiyona Parker five points, four rebounds, four steals, two blocks and four assists, Kyla Lincoln two points and three rebounds, Karlee Moses two points and three rebounds and Ava Langford two points and two rebounds.
QUITMAN 41, N. DIANA 27: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs used a big fourth quarter outburst to earn a 41-27 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Alexis Miller had 11 points in the loss for New Diana, which led 24-20 after three quarters, but was outscored 21-3 in the final eight minutes.
Ashley Orona finished with six points and four rebounds for New Diana. Starrmia Dixon had four points and two rebounds, Layla Stapleton three points and seven rebounds, Katherine Yount two points, four rebounds and two steals and Ava Smith a point and two rebounds.
TATUM 51, HENDERSON 27: HENDERSON — Kamdyn Scott turned in a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals, and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 51-27 win over the Henderson Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Aundrea Bradley had 11 points, six steals and two assists for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs finished with eight points, five rebounds, two steals and three blocks, Jade Moore-Simon four points, four rebounds, five steals, three assists and five blocks, Alecia Holton three points, two steals and three assists, Patience Price two steals, Rhianna Harris four points, three steals and three assists, Sanyia Cotton two points and two rebounds and Katelyn Jacobs one point.
SABINE 29, TROUP 17: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals blanked Troup in the first quarter on the way to a 29-17 win on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Davis had eight points for Sabine, which led 10-0 after one quarter and 12-7 at the break.
Ella Roberts scored five points, Loren Colquitt, Breanna Evans and Silvia Bosoni four apiece and Ashleigh McCormack and Tayla Calico two each.
HARMONY 47, HARLETON 41: HARMONY — Rendi Seahorn scored 13 points, Lakyn Trimble had four of her 10 points in overtime and the Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 47-41 win over Harleton.
Maecy Toland added eight points for Harmony, which trailed 11-6 after one quarter and 26-16 at the half before outscoring Harleton 25-15 in the third and fourth frames to force overtime. Emma Alphin and Triniti Mauk scored six points apiece, and Laycee Plunkett had four points for Harmony.
JEFFERSON 43, BECKVILLE 35: BECKVILLE — Taurria Hood and Jaida Bray scored nine points apiece to lead a balanced attack for Jefferson on the way to a 43-35 win over Beckville.
Kristen Thomas had eight points, Jordyn Davidson seven, Amirie Prior six and Rielyn Schubert and Destiny Kelly two apiece. Bray also collected 13 rebounds. Davidson added five rebounds, four assists and six steals, Thomas six rebounds, two assists and three steals and Schubert four rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Ayanna Burroughs scored seven, McKinna Chamness six, Laney Jones five, Monica Lockett, Maddie McAfee and Jayce Davis four apiece, Reese Dudley three and Lexi Barr two in the loss for Beckville. Chamness had eight rebounds, Lockett and Barr seven apiece and McAfee and Dudley five each. Lockett also finished with five steals.
HAWKINS 62, A-GOLDEN 48: ALBA — Laney Wilson led the way with 22 points, four rebounds and four steals, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 62-48 win over Alba-Golden.
Jordyn Warren hit for 11 points, adding five assists, five rebounds and three steals for Hawkins. Taetum Smith chipped in with 10 points, nine steals, five rebounds and three assists, Alaya Scoggins and Haylie Warrick six points apiece, Warrick four rebounds, Scoggins three rebounds and two steals, Carmen Turner five points, four rebounds and three steals and Londyn Wilson two points.
GRACE 56, B. SANDY 34: BIG SANDY — Grace Community opened up a 16-10 lead after one quarter and pulled away for a 56-34 win over the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats on Tuesday.
Reagan Higginbotham had seven points and six rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis added six points, four rebounds and four steals, Shemaiah Johnson three points, five rebounds and two steals, Alaysia Estes five points and two rebounds, Kenzie McCartney four points and seven rebounds, Journie Plunkett five points, Abigail Whitefield two points and Jazmyne Brown two points and two rebounds.
CANTON 59, C. MILLS 27: CANTON — Allison Rickman turned in a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds for Canton in a 59-27 win over Caddo Mills.
Amari Welch chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds in the victory.