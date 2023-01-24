DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 41, P. TREE 29: Bethany Baltes scored 11 points, Paris Simpson dominated inside with 10 rebounds and the Longview Lady Lobos knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree, 41-29, for a road, district win on Tuesday.
Baltes added three steals for Longview. Simpson dished out four assists, and T'Asia McGee finished with seven points, four steals and four assists.
Longview will host Marshall on Friday. Pine Tree visits Tyler High.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE 52, S. HILL 33: At Panther Gymnasium, the Carthage Lady Bulldogs held a slim 11-10 lead after one quarter, but stretched it to 12 at the half on the way to a 52-33 win over Spring Hill on Tuesday.
A trio of freshmen, Gracie Gray (10), Elizabeth Corbitt (8) and Savannah Irwin (8) led the way for Spring Hill in the loss.
The Lady Panthers will visit Center on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-4A
PARIS 65, PITTSBURG 29: PARIS - The Paris Lady Wildcats built an 18-9 lead after one quarter and put things away with an 18-8 run in the fourth on the way to a 65-39 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Kyleigh Posey scored 15 points and Elyssia Lemelle had 10 for Pittsburg in the loss. Aubrey Chalmers chipped in with four points, and Breana Clark, Bethany Thompson, Gina Mackey, Era Orsonio and Randieunna Jeffery all scored two points.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 46, H. SPRINGS 21: HUGHES SPRINGS - Whitni Rayson scored 13 points, Emma Nix was right behind her with 12 and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 46-21 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Tuesday.
Elyse Paiz and Anna Iske scored seven points apiece for White Oak. Karlyn Jones added five and Lexi Palmer two. Kalyn Hepler had six rebounds, with Jones and Iske pulling down five apiece. Paiz finished with four assists and Jones three, and Rayson and Jones both came away with five steals. Iske also swatted away two shots.
GLADEWATER 59, N. DIANA 41: DIANA - The Gladewater Lady Bears took control early with a 14-5 run in the opening quarter on the way to a 59-41 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Calice Henderson filled the stat sheet for Gladewater (13-12, 5-1) with 25 points, seven rebounds, six steals and two assists. MaKayla Police added 17 points and five steals, Kiyona Parker seven points, eight steals and four rebounds, Karlee Moses six points, two steals and two rebounds, Kamryn Floyd two points, three rebounds and three assists and Savannah Warren two points, three rebounds and two assists.
Kayleigh Tibbetts finished with seven points and two steals for New Diana. Jolie Ballard and Alexis Miller had six points apiece, with Ballard also grabbing four rebounds. Ashley Orona had five points and five rebounds, Kamryn Woodall five points, three rebounds and four steals, Katherine Yount four points and six rebounds, Starrmia Dixon four points and five rebounds, Ava Smith three points and four rebounds and Layla Stapleton one point and two rebounds.
The New Diana JV earned a 44-26 win.
SABINE 62, DAINGERFIELD 14: DAINGERFIELD - Ashlynn Davis(16) and Loren Colquit (12) combined for 28 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals built a big lead early en route to a 62-14 win over Daingerfield.
Ashleigh McCormack added nine for the Lady Cardinals, who led 14-2 after one quarter and 27-4 at halftime. Kylee Longhofer added six points, Caitlyn Stewart five, Ella Roberts and Breanna Evans four apiece and Bailey Pierce, Silvia Bosoni and Tayla Calico two each.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 31, TROUP 13: TROUP - Patience Price scored 10 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles held Troup to one point in the middle two quarters on the way to a 31-13 win on Tuesday.
Kamdyn Scott added eight points, six rebounds and five steals for Tatum, which led 13-5 at halftime. Kerrigan Biggs finished with four points, three rebounds, two steals, four assists and two blocks. Jade Moore-Simon had two points, five rebounds, three steals and six blocks, Alecia Halton one assist, Price four steals, Rhianna Harris three points, Aundrea Bradley two points and four steals and Kaleigh Hooker two points and two rebounds.
Tatum improved to 15-10 overall and 8-0 in district play with the win.
JEFFERSON 68, E. FIELDS 37: ELYSIAN FIELDS - The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 68-37 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Taurria Hood dropped in 21 points to go along with four rebounds and seven steals for Jefferson. Jordyn Davidson added 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Kristen Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals, Keyasia Black five points, two rebounds and two steals, Rielyn Schubert eight points, Keinysa Wallace five steals, Destiny Kelly two points and two rebounds and Amirie Prior five points.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 46, U. GROVE 33: UNION GROVE - The Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied from an early deficit to earn a 46-33 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions, moving to 9-0 in district play.
Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 20 points, adding four rebounds and three steals. Alaya Scoggins added eight points and six rebounds, Laney Wilson seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Carmen Turner six points, four assists and two steals and Taetum Smith five points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Ava Wightman scored eight points and Gracie Winn had seven for Union Grove, which led 9-4 after one quarter but trailed 17-15 at halftime. Taylor Campbell finished with five points, Gracie Stanford and Keira Taylor four apiece, Esmeralda Escobedo three and Sarah Prince two.
B. SANDY 43, O. CITY 13: BIG SANDY - Shemaiah Johnson scored 11 points as the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 43-13 win over Ore City.
Johnson added two rebounds and six steals for Big Sandy, which led 17-2 after one quarter and 26-5 at the half. Alaysia Estes added five points, three rebounds and four assists, MaRyiah Francis seven points, three rebounds and two assists, Reanna Ray eight points and three rebounds, Journie Plunkett two points and Jazmyne Brown eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Brilee Langford added three rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-4A
CANTON 61, ATHENS 43: CANTON - Payton Bray turned in a 23-point, 14-rebound double-double for Canton in a 61-43 win over Athens.
Amari Welch finished with 12 as Canton moved to 25-5 on the year and 8-1 in district play.