TYLER 45, LONGVIEW 38: Kalyse Buffin led the way with 21 points, and the Tyler Lady Lions rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to open District 15-5A play with a 45-38 win over the Longview Lady Lobos at Lobo Coliseum.
Ryan Roberts and Paris Simpson scored eight points apiece in the loss for Longview, which led 19-14 at halftime and 28-27 heading into the final quarter.
WHITEHOUSE 60, P. TREE 32: WHITEHOUSE — Freshman Tayla Morris hit for 13 points and Massilia Kadi and Kate Jones each hit three 3-pointers as the Whitehouse LadyCats opened District 15-5A girls basketball with a 60-32 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Morris also had three treys. Kadi and Jones had nine points apiece.
S. HILL 41, HENDERSON 40: HENDERSON — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, forcing overtime and earning a 41-40 win over the Henderson Lady Lions in the District 17-4A opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers trailed by a bucket with five seconds left in regulation, but Laney Linseisen scored as time expired to force overtime.
Elizabeth Corbitt hit for a career-high 15 points to pace Spring Hill. Laila Thompson added 11.
C. HILL 49, KILGORE 23: KILGORE — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs opened District 17-4A play with a 49-23 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
Summer Hayden had eight points and Jae’la Williams seven in the loss for Kilgore.
P. GROVE 48, N. DIANA 31: DIANA — The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks opened up a six-point halftime lead (24-18) and pulled away for a 48-31 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Layla Stapleton paced New Diana with eight points and four rebounds. Alexis Miller added seven points and five rebounds, Ashley Orona five points, four rebounds and two steals, Kayleigh Tibbetts five points and four rebounds and Ava Smith four points and four rebounds.
HAWKINS 68, O. CITY 7: In the District 21-2A opener for both teams, Jordyn Warren scored 21 points to go along with seven steals, five assists and two rebounds as Hawkins rolled to a 68-7 win over Ore City.
Taetum Smith added 12 points for Hawkins. Laney Wilson chipped in with eight points, four rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner and Kylie Adams five points apiece, Turner four steals and two rebounds, Londyn Wilson and Abby McQueen four points each, Wilson three rebounds and two steals, Kalyn Ellison three points and Alaya Scoggins, Haylie Warrick and Jentri Evans two points apiece.
U. GROVE 60, HARLETON 29: HARLETON — The Union Grove Lions opened District 21-2A play with a 60-29 win over Harleton, using a 15-point night from Ava Wightman and a big push in the opening two quarters to cruise to the win.
Taylor Campbell added 10 and Gracie Stanford nine for Union Grove, which led 39-19 at halftime. Kyler Littlejohn chipped in with eight points, Gracie Winn six, Sarah Prince four, Brady Colby three, Analeice Jones two and Keira Taylor one.
Union Grove moves to 9-5 with the win.
B. SANDY 50, L-KILDARE 42: BIG SANDY — In the district opener for both teams, MaRyiah Francis tossed in 18 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals in a 50-42 Big Sandy win over Linden-Kildare.
Journie Plunkett added 10 points and three steals for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson had two points, Alaysia Estes four points, Reanna Ray one point, Kenzie McCartney two points and two assists, Abigail Whitfield four points and two rebounds, Brilee Langford two points and Jazymne Brown eight points.
OVERTON 37, N. SUMMERFIELD 24: OVERTON — Kayla Nobles scored 19 points and collected nine rebounds for Overton, and the Lady Mustangs pulled away n the second half for a 37-24 win over New Summerfield.
Brylie Smith had eight points for Overton, which outscored New Summerfield 19-8 after the break. Avery Smith had five points, Sarah Emery three and Alex Brown two. Avery Smith added six rebounds, Brown three assists and Nobles five steals and three blocks.
VAN 66, CUMBERLAND 10: VAN — In District 16-4A action, Landry Jones and Jordyn Ryan combined for 30 points to lead Van past Cumberland Academy, 66-10.
Jones had 16 points and two rebounds, and Ryan finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Lady Vandals. Marisa Richardson contributed 10 points and four steals, Chloe Barton seven points and seven rebounds, Cassidy Stewart six points and five rebounds, Ella Barrett four points and five rebounds, Mikyla Bachert eight assists and five rebounds, Jasmine Chambers four points, four rebounds and two assists and Olivia Ryan four points and three rebounds.