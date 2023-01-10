District 15-5ALONGVIEW 38, T. HIGH 36: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lady Lobos rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to earn a 38-26 road win against Texas High on Tuesday.
The Lady Lobos improved to 19-5 overall and 5-1 in district play with the win.
District 15-4AS. SPRINGS 58, PITTSBURG 38: PITTSBURG — Sulphur Springs used big runs in the first and fourth quarters to earn a 58-38 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Sulphur Springs led 17-9 after one and then outscored the Lady Pirates 18-5 in the final eight minutes.
Randieunna Jeffery had 14 points in the loss for Pittsburg. Gina Mackey, Kyleigh Posey and Elyssia Lemelle all scored six points, and Bethany Thompson and Aubrey Chalmers had three apiece.
The Lady Pirates will visit Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
L-EYLAU 56, P. GROVE 35: The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards notched a 56-35 win over the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks on Tuesday.
Autumn Crouch had 11 points and Kenasia Henry nine for Pleasant Grove, which fell to 12-9 overall and 0-2 in the district with the loss.
District 15-3AW. OAK 51, GLADEWATER 49: WHITE OAK — Bella Baker led the way with 14 points, Whitni Rayson added 10 for the Ladynecks and White Oak rallied for a 51-49 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears on Tuesday.
Anna Iske had eight points, Emma Nix and Karlyn Jones six apiece, Elyse Paiz five and Kalyn Hepler two.
White Oak, which trailed 45-34 heading into the final quarter, got 10 rebounds apiece from Rayson and Nix, eight from Iske and seven from Jones. Jones and Paiz had four assists apiece, and Iske blocked seven shots.
Kyla Lincoln scored 19 points to go along with four steals and two assists in the loss for Gladewater (9-12, 1-1). MaKayla Police added 11 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds, Calice Henderson 10 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks, Kiyona Parker eight points, eight rebounds and three steals, Karlee Moses three points and two rebounds and Kamryn Floyd two points, four steals and three assists.
SABINE 34, H. SPRINGS 20: HUGHES SPRINGS — Ashlynn Davis scored 16 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals moved to 2-0 in district play (14-10 overall) with a 34-20 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
Tayla Calico added five points for Sabine, which led 10-0 after one quarter and 19-7 at halftime. Kylee Longhofer had four points, Loren Colquitt three and Ella Roberts, Breanna Evans and Ashleigh McCormack two each.
The Lady Cardinals host White Oak on Friday.
N. DIANA 29, DAINGERFIELD 19: DAINGERFIELD — The New Diana Lady Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 29-19 win over the Daingerfield Lady Tigers.
Alexis Miller and Katherine Yount had 10 points apiece for New Diana, which outscored Daingerfield 11-5 in the final eight minutes.
Yount added six rebounds, Ashley Orona four points, six rebounds and two steals, Jolie Ballard three points and Layla Stapleton two points and four rebounds.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Terry Gholston had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Don’taviue Brown added two points and six rebounds, Aa’niyah Fridia four points, two rebounds and two steals, DeAsia Williams two points, five rebounds and two steals, Jalaysia Holloman one point, La’Nycia Lewis three points and five rebounds and Destiny Gholston seven rebounds.
The New Diana JV earned a 59-22 win.
District 16-3AJEFFERSON 53, ARP 43: ARP — Kristen Thomas led the way for Jefferson with 19 points, Taurria Hood (15) and Jordyn Davidson (13) joined her in double figures and the Lady Bulldogs used a big second half to earn a 53-43 win over the Arp Lady Tigers.
Amirie Prior added six points for Jefferson, which outscored Arp 31-18 after halftime. Prior added 12 rebounds, Thomas six and Keyasia Black five. Davidson led with three assists, and Rielyn Schubert came up with three steals.
TATUM 44, W. RUSK 26: NEW LONDON — Aundrea Bradley led the way with 21 points, and the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 5-0 in district play (12-10 overall) with a 44-26 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Kamdyn Scott added 13 points, Katelyn Jacobs and Jade Moore-Simon three apiece and Patience Price and Rhianna Harris two each. Moore-Simon added 11 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs seven rebounds and three assists, Scott four rebounds, three steals, four assists and three blocks, Price two assists, Harris two rebounds and two assists, Bradley three rebounds, six steals and four assists.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 84, L-KILDARE 21: LINDEN — Jordyn Warren knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 27 points, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 6-0 in district play with an 84-21 win over the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers.
Warren added six steals, three rebounds and two assists to her big night. Laney Wilson had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and seven steals. Taetum Smith turned in a double-double of her own with 13 points, 10 steals and two rebounds. Londyn Wilson and Carmen Turner added nine points apiece, with Wilson adding four rebounds and Turner three. Haylie Warrick finished with six points, three rebounds and two steals, and Alaya Scoggins rounded things out with four points, three rebounds and two steals.
District 23-2ABECKVILLE 41, GARY 9: GARY — McKinna Chamness (11) and Amber Harris (10) combined for 21 points to lead the Beckville Ladycats to a 41-9 win over Gary.
Laney Jones finished with seven points, Reese Dudley six, Monica Lockett five and Jayce Davis two. Chamness also pulled down seven rebounds, Lockett five and Harris four. Lockett led with three steals, and Kaydence Dawson and Lexi Barr handed out three assists apiece.
District 16-4AVAN 77, ATHENS 41: Marisa Richardson torched the nets for 40 points, adding five steals and three assists, and the Van Lady Vandals rolled to a 77-41 win over the Athens Lady Hornets.
Cassidy Stewart added 17 points, three rebounds and two steals for Van, which led 20-4 after one quarter and 44-16 at halftime. Landry Jones, Jordan Ryan, Chloe Barton and Mikyla Bachert all added six points, and Shelby Burns scored two. Jones had two rebounds, three assists and six steals, Ryan four rebounds and two assists, Bachert seven assists and Burns five rebounds and two assists.