District 15-5ALONGVIEW 44, MARSHALL 33: MARSHALL — Freshman Bethany Baltes dropped in 12 points for Longview, and the Lady Lobos earned a 44-33 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Tuesday.
The Lady Lobos (17-6, 3-1) will return home to face Whitehouse on Friday.
District 17-4AS. HILL 32, CENTER 30: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers fell behind by four after one quarter, built a two-point halftime lead and then had to rally in the fourth on the way to a 32-30 win over the Center Lady Roughriders on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Spring Hill, now 3-1 in district play, was paced by Laila Thompson with eight points. Savannah Irwin, Elizabeth Corbitt and Claire Fielder all added seven for Spring Hill, which will visit Chapel Hill on Friday.
District 16-3ATATUM 86, E. FIELDS 18: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Tatum got career highs from Kamdyn Scott (21) and Patience Price (16) on the way to an 86-18 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Rhianna Harris finished with 12 points, Sanyia Cotton eight, Katelyn Jacobs and Andrea Bradley seven apiece, Jade Moore-Simon and Alecia Halton six each and Kaleigh Hooker three. Jacobs had eight rebounds, Hooker six and Moore-Simon five for Tatum (10-10, 3-0). Price finished with eight steals, Harris seven and Bradley six. Price had eight assists and Bradley five, and Moore-Simon paced Tatum with five blocks.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 42, O. CITY 13: UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 13 points to lead the way for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions earned a 42-13 win over the Ore City Lady Rebels.
Taylor Campbell added eight points apiece for Union Grove, which also got five points apiece from Kyler Littlejohn and Keira Taylor, four from Ava Wightman, three from Sumeet Mattu and two apiece from Analeice Jones and Esmeralda Escobedo.
Ore City was paced by Tori Cummins with eight points.
District 16-4AVAN 47, LINDALE 31: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals moved to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in district play with a 47-31 win over Lindale.
Marisa Richardson paced Van with 18 points. Landry Jones chipped in with 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, Jordan Ryan nine points and 11 rebounds, Ella Barrett four points and eight rebounds, Mikyla Bachert seven rebounds, four assists and one point and Shelby Burns five rebounds.
Van outscored Lindale 26-11 in the second half.