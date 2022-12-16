LONGVIEW 48, HALLSVILLE 39: HALLSVILLE — T’Asia McGee led the way with 11 points, and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 48-39 District 15-5A win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Friday.
Journee Fairchild added eight points, six assists and five steals for the Lady Lobos.
S. HILL 36, KILGORE 32: KILGORE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 in District 17-4A play with a 36-32 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Spring Hill outscored Kilgore 15-10 in the second quarter to build a 23-20 halftime lead, with Gracie Gray scoring 11 of her team-leading 14 points in the second stanza.
The teams managed two points — both by Spring Hill on a Zariah Turner trip to the free throw line — in the third period, and the Lady Panther sealed the victory when Gray hit Laney Linseisen for a bucket with 10 seconds left to make the final 36-32.
Laila Thompson and Claire Fielder had six points apiece for Spring Hill, which will visit Carthage on Tuesday for a twinbill with the SH boys.
Summer Hayden led the way for Kilgore with 10 points.
N. DIANA 50, MAUD 22: DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles broke open a close game with a big second quarter, rolling to a 50-22 win over Maud.
Katherine Yount had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals for New Diana, which trailed 7-6 after one quarter but led 26-8 at halftime.
Alexis Miller finished with nine points, three rebounds and four steals, Starrmia Dixon nine points and three rebounds, Ashley Orona five points and three steals, Abbie Shafer five points, Layla Stapleton four points and three rebounds and Ava Smith two points and two rebounds.
MINEOLA 50, HARMONY 39: HARMONY — The Mineola Lady Yellowjackets outscored Harmony 31-18 after halftime in a 50-39 win.
Lanie Trimble scored 14 points in the loss for Harmony. Rendi Seahorn chipped in with 10 for the Lady Eagles, with Maecy Toland adding nine, Trinity Mauk four and Emma Alphin two.
HAWKINS 84, B. SANDY 25: HAWKINS — Taetum Smith led the Lady Hawks with 25 points, seven steals and a couple of rebounds, and Hawkins moved to 2-0 in district play with an 84-25 win over Big Sandy.
Laney Wilson added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for Hawkins, and Jordyn Warren finished with a 13-point, 10-assist double-double. Warren also chipped in with four steals, while Alaya Scoggins and Londyn Wilson scored nine points apiece for the Lady Hawks.
Scoggins finished with eight rebounds and two steals, Wilson six rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kalyn Ellison six points, Haylie Warrick five points and four rebounds and Carmen Turner three points, three rebounds and two steals.
BECKVILLE 59, GARRISON 27: BECKVILLE — Reese Dudley scored 14 points, Amber Harris (13) and Ayanna Burroughs (10) joined her in double figures and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 59-27 win over Garrison.
Dudley added four steals and Harris had seven rebounds and six steals for Beckville. Monica Lockett chipped in with eight points, McKinna Chamness seven points, Lexi Barr six points, 12 steals and three assists and Laney Jones one point.
U. GROVE 59, L-KILDARE 14: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions opened up a 21-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 59-14 win over Linden-Kildare on Friday.
Taylor Campbell had 13 points to pace Union Grove. Kiera Taylor added nine, Ava Wightman and Brady Colby eight apiece, Kyler Littlejohn seven, Gracie Winn and Esmeralda Escobedo six apiece and Sumeet Mattu two.
OVERTON 32, LATEXO 29: Alex Brown led the way with 10 points, and the Overton Lady Mustangs edged Latexo, 32-29.
Ne’Kier Weir had eight points and three rebounds for the Lady Mustangs. Sarah Emery chipped in with six points, Brylie Smith three rebounds and four steals, Avery Smith three rebounds and Jamiya O’Neal three steals.
CANTON 32, MABANK 31: CANTON — Allison Rickman scored 13 points and collected 12 rebounds, and Canton moved to 16-2 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 32-31 win in overtime against Mabank.