HALLSVILLE 38, NACOGDOCHES 29: HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and the Hallsville Ladycats moved to 6-9 on the season wit ha 38-29 win over Nacogdoches.
Aubrey Marjason added seven points and 10 rebounds, and Faith Baliraine chipped in with five points and 11 rebounds for the Ladycats. Rylie Manshack had six points, Teagan Hill two and Eristia Owens six points, 10 deflections and five steals.
Hallsville will host Winnsboro on Friday.
TATUM 49, HENDERSON 45: TATUM — Summer Dancy-Vasquez scored 18 points, Kerrigan Biggs added 11 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum rallied for a 49-45win over Henderson.
Dancy-Vasquez also had three rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Biggs finished with eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which trailed 29-15 at the half but outscored Henderson 22-6 in the third to get back in the game.
Jada Moore-Simon scored six points and added three rebounds and two steals. Trinity Edwards finished with four points, two steals, five assists and two blocks, Emma wiley four points, three rebounds and two steals, Rhianna Harris two points and two rebounds and Aundrea Badley four points, six rebounds and four assists.
QUITMAN 32, N. DIANA 31: DIANA — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs built a 3-point lead after three and held on for a 32-31 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Amber Hitt finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals in the loss for New Diana. Sarah Yount added eight points, three rebounds and three steals, Rylee Camp seven points, six rebounds and four steals, Katherine Yount four points, three rebounds and four steals and Alexis Miller two points.
HAWKINS 52, P. GROVE 22: HAWKINS — Makena Warren led three Lady Hawks into double figures with 15 points, and Hawkins rolled to a 52-22 win over Pleasant Grove.
Lynil Dacus added 14 points, and Laney Wilson finished 11 points and 10 rebounds. Warren also had seven rebounds, and Dacus chipped in with seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists.
Taetum Smith finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals, Tenley Conde five points and Carmen Turner six rebounds.
JEFFERSON 46, BECKVILLE 35: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 46-35 win over Beckville’s Ladycats on Tuesday.
McKinna Chamness finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added nine points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Kiara Willis finished with eight points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and three assists, Emily Dean four points, six rebounds and two blocks, Laney Jones two points and two rebounds, Lexi Barr six rebounds and Reese Dudley five rebounds.
GRACE 30, B. SANDY 23: TYLER — Grace Community School notched a 30-23 win over Big Sandy on Monday.
Alaysia Estes had eight points and four rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. Mikyla Bachert finished with seven points, Shemaiah Johnson six points and two rebounds, Breaunna Derrick three rebounds and two steals and MaRyiah Francis two points and seven rebounds.
ET HOMESCHOOL 84, O. CITY 25: Jordan Parker led the way with 25 points, Rebekah Dragoo joined her in twin figures with 12 points and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rolled to an 84-25 win over Ore City.
Parker added three assists, three rebounds and five steals, and Dragoo finished with two assists, five rebounds and six steals for ET Homeschool, which led 20-6 after one quarter.
Alli Wilson scored five points. Brailey Brown added six points and three rebounds, Graceyn Pace two points, two assists and two rebounds, Jenna Parker seven points, four assists and five rebounds, Laynie Walton four points, Maddie Wright eight points and nine rebounds, Sydney Cunningham six points and three rebounds, Molly Beth Neal five rebounds and Skye Cotton nine points and four rebounds.
J. BOWIE 47, AVINGER 36: AVINGER — The James Bowie Lady Pirates earned a 47-36 win over the Avinger Lady Indians.
Haylee Downs had 11 points in the loss for Avinger. Charlene Kress added 10, Samantha Chandler nine, Huda Hanan three and Navaeh Powell two.
Avinger will compete in the Harleton Tournament this weekend.
FOUKE 58, MCLEOD 53: FOUKE, Ark. — Fouke, Arkansas built a 19-12 lead after one quarter and held on to win by five, notching a 58-53 win over McLeod.
Ella Lambeth had 16 points and two rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Kenslee Cross recorded an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double. Stormy Johnson added 10 points, two steals and four rebounds, Rielyn Schubert six points and two steals, Regan Johnson five points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals and Chassie Gryder five points.
LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 69, WINONA 26: Zailey McGhee scored 29 points, Claire Fielder added a career-high 14 for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill rolled to a 69-26 win over Winona on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Every Lady Panther in the lineup got in the scoring column as Spring Hill built a 21-point halftime cushion.
Spring Hill will open district play at home on Tuesday against Lindale.
U. GROVE 33, W. OAK 23: WHITE OAK — Ava Wightman led the way with 10 points for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions notched a 33-23 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Macey Roberts and Brady Colby scored six apiece for Union Grove, which held a slim 25-21 lead heading into the fourth period. Gracie Winn added five points, Gracie Stanford three, Sumeet Mattu two and Kyler Littlejohn one.
Anna Iske scored 13 in the loss for White Oak.
CollegeKILGORE 84, E. OKLAHOMA 81: WILBURTON, Okla. — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers tuned up for Region XIV Conference play with an 84-81 non-conference win over Eastern Oklahoma State College on Monday.
Kilgore (7-2) will open league play at home on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. contest against Paris at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium.