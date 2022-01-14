District 16-4AHENDERSON 48, LINDALE 47: HENDERSON - Venecia Medford sank two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift the Henderson Lady Lons to a 48-47 win over the Lindale Lady Eagles on Friday.
Taylor Helton paced Henderson with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Medford added 10 points and three steals. Jorden Writt finished with 10 points and two steals, Taylor Lybrand four points and six rebounds, Ty’Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Kieara Dunham four points and Brooklyn Conert two points.
District 15-3ASABINE 58, W. OAK 36: LIBERTY CITY — Ashlynn Davis led a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack with 18 points, and Sabine earned a 58-36 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Maddie Furrh had 14 points and Addy Gresham 12 for Sabine, which led 22-16 at halftime. Ally Gresham and Ashleigh McCormack scored five points apiece, and Eliza Roper and Ella Roberts added two apiece.
GLADEWATER 64, O. CITY 23: GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell tossed in 19 points to go along with nine rebounds, six blocks, five steals and three assists as the Gladewater Lady Bears remained unbeaten in district play with a 64-23 win over Ore City.
Kiyona Parker added 13 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds for Gladewater (20-4, 6-0). Sydney Keller had 12 points and five steals, Kyla Lincoln eight points and three rebounds, MaKayla Police seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Kamryn Floyd three points, four assists and three rebounds and Ramya Ransom two points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds.
District 16-3ATATUM 33, ARP 26: ARP — The Tatum lady Eagles went ahead with a 24-14 run in the middle two quarters on the way to a 33-26 win over Arp.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez and Trinity Edwards had eight points apiece for Tatum (16-6, 7-0), which trailed 8-3 after one quarter. Emma Wiley added seven points, Kerrigan Biggs six, Jade Moore-Simon two and Aundrea Bradley one. Biggs added four rebounds and three steals, Dancy-Vasquez three steals and four assists, Moore-Simon nne rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks, Edwards five rebounds, two steals and three assists, Wiley four rebounds and two steals and Bradley four rebounds.
District 21-2AU. GROVE 39, OVERTON 31: UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 19 points, Taylor Campbell joined her in double figures with 12 and the Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 3-0 in district play (16-10 overall) with a 39-31 win against Overton.
Macey Roberts scored five points, Gracie Winn two and Ava Wightman one for Union Grove, which will visit Beckville on Tuesday.
HAWKINS 80, B. SANDY 29: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren paced Hawkins with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals, and the Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in district play with an 80-29 win over Big Sandy.
Lynli Dacus chipped in with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals for Hawkins. Makena Warren also scored in double figures, scoring 11 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Taetum Smith and Carmen Turner had eight points apiece, with Smith adding six steals and three rebounds and Turner recording three rebounds and three steals. Laney Wilson and Londyn Wilson finished with five points apiece. Laney Wilson added five rebounds, two steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson four rebounds and Haylie Warrick four points.
Mikyla Bachert finished with 12 points in the loss for Big Sandy. Allie McCartney had six points, MaRyaih Francis five points, four rebounds and four steals, and Shemaiah Johnson, Breaunna Derrick and Journie Plunkett two points apiece. Johnson also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Derrick pulled down four rebounds.
BECKVILLE 47, CARLISLE 14: PRICE — McKinna Chamness scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three steals, and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 47-14 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians.
Emily Dean added nine points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks for Beckville. Amber Harris scored eight point and pulled down 15 rebounds to go along with two steals and two blocks. Laney Jones scored six points, Reese Dudley four and Lexi Barr and Natalie Pelzl two apiece. Jones also had seven rebounds, Dudley seven rebounds, two steals and three assists, Barr six rebounds, seven steals and two assists and Kiara Willis two steals and three blocks.
District 14-4ABROWNSBORO 48, VAN 27: VAN — Paris Miller and Mekhaya Moore combined for 25 points, and the Brownsboro Bearettes notched a 48-27 win over Van on Friday.
Miller had 14 points and Moore 11 for Brownsboro, which led 12-2 after one quarter. Rebecca Rumbo finished with eight points, Tori Hooker, Allie Cooper and Khayla Garrett four apiece and Khyra Garrett three.
Landry Jones and Jordan Ryan scored seven apiece in the loss for Van.