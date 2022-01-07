District 15-5AMARSHALL 52, LONGVIEW 35: MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team kept its perfect district record alive Friday night with a 52-35 win at home over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Marshall is 4-0 in district play while Longview is 0-4.
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points and she also had four steals. Kamryn Turner and Tierrani Johnson each tossed in seven points and pulled down four rebounds. Serenity Jackson scored scored six. Michaela Haaland and JaKayla Rusk each finished the night with five points.
Latavia Bailey led Longview in scoring with 14 points. Next in line was Journee Fairchild with 10 and Ryan Roberts with five.
The Lady Mavs will be back in action Tuesday when they take on Mount Pleasant on the road. The Lady Lobos will play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
District 16-4AHENDERSON 58, CUMBERLAND 16: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions raced out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 58-16 win over Cumberland Academy.
Venecia Medford and Taylor Helton scored 10 points apiece for Henderson. Medford added four rebounds and two assists, and Helton recorded nine rebounds and two blocks. Jorden Writt finished with nine points and three steals, Brooklyn Conert seven points, Taylor Lybrand five points and eight rebounds, Kieara Dunham five points and two steals, Sur’aya Starling five points and three rebounds, Ty’Ra Mosley four points, Chanesia Davis two points an Ty’Esha Mosley one point.
District 15-4APITTSBURG 76, P. GROVE 47: PITTSBURG — Kyleigh Posey tossed in 28 points, Natalie Styles finished with 22 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg rolled past Pleasant Grove, 75-47.
Sanaa Hollins also hit for double figures, scoring 10 for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin added six points, Camryn Mackey and Gabbi Brown three apiece and Randieunna Jeffery and Sinayah Wilburn two apiece.
Pittsburg (14-10, 1-1) will visit Paris on Tuesday.
District 15-3ASABINE 31, N. DIANA 29: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals took a two-point lead into the final quarter and made it stand, holding on for a 31-29 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Maddie Furrh paced Sabine with 11 points. Claudia Simmons, Ashlynn Davis and Addy Gresham all scored six, and Ally Gresham chipped in with two.
Katherine Yount had 12 points, three rebounds and two steal in the loss for New Diana. Amber Hitt finished with seven points, Kamrin Woodall four points and two steals, Sarah Yount three points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks and Rylee Camp three points, three rebounds and three steals.
GLADEWATER 68, H. SPRINGS 41: GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker led three Lady Bears into doubled figures with 21 points, and Gladewater improved to 18-4 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 68-41 win over Hughes Springs.
Parker added five rebounds, five steals, four blocks and two assists for the Lady Bears. Jakiyah Bell finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, MaKayla Police 12 points and two rebounds, Kamryn Floyd eight points and three rebounds and Alexis Boyd five points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and two steals.
W. OAK 44, O. CITY 31: ORE CITY — The White Oak Ladynecks overcame double-doubles from Toni Gabaldon and Brynn Richardson to earn a 44-31 win over Ore City.
Gabaldon had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Richardson 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Ore City.
District 13-3AMT. VERNON 55, HARMONY 22: MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon built a 22-6 lead after one quarter and notched a 55-22 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Friday.
Rendi Seahorn scored eight points in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland added six, Laila Medina and Lanie Trimble three apiece and Emma Alphin two.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 70, OVERTON 11: HAWKINS — Four Lady Hawks scored in twin figures, and Hawkins opened district play with a 70-11 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Jordyn Warren finished with 18 points, four assists and four rebounds to lead the way for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus added 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists, Makena Warren 13 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds and Laney Wilson 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Taetum Smith contributed four points, seven steals and three assists, Tenley Conde four points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson three points and Carmen Turner two points.
BECKVILLE 40, B. SANDY 36: BECKVILLE — Amber Harris dominated the paint with 14 points and 23 rebounds to go along with seven steals and two assists for Beckville as the Ladycats edged Big Sandy, 40-36.
McKinna Chamness added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two assists for Beckville. Laney Jones had five points, Emily Dean four points and Lexi Barr and Kiara Willis two points apiece.
U. GROVE 45, CARLISLE 14: PRICE — Taylor Campbell and Gracie Stanford dropped in 12 points apiece for Union Grove, which built a 16-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 45-14 win over Carlisle.
Ava Wightman added nine points, Bailey Clowers four, Analeice Jones three, Gracie Winn and Sumeet Mattu two apiece and Kyler Littlejohn one.
District 14-4ABROWNSBORO 45, MABANK 26: BROWNSBORO — Paris Miller dropped in 20 points for Brownsboro as the Bearettes improved to 24-2 overall and 1-0 in league play with a 45-26 win over Mabank.
Rebecca Rumbo had eight points, Khyra Garrett seven, Mekhayla Moore six and Khayla Garrett and Karis Fisher two for Brownsboro.
Lauren Carter scored eight in the loss for Mabank.
Non-DistrictMCLEOD 80, HART’S BLUFF 14: HART’S BLUFF — Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross scord 16 points apiece, Ella Lambeth joined them in double figures with 12 and McLeod rolled to an 80-14 win over Hart’s Bluff.
Stormy Johnson and Rielyn Schubert had nine points apiece for McLeod. Regan Johnson and Jaci Armstrong had six apiece, and Andrea Bertrand, Sarah Ragland and Reagan Mitchell all finished with two points. Stormy Johnson led with eight rebounds, while Bertrand had six steals and Regan Johnson handed out three assists.
B. HILL 57, CDA 13: BULLARD — Karmen Miller scored 13 points and Mollee McCurley added 12 for Brook Hill in a 57-13 win over CDA Collin County.
Brook Hill moves to 10-14 on the year.