DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 46, LONGVIEW 26: Marshall’s girls basketball team came away with a road victory over Longview Tuesday night with a 46-26 final to complete the season sweep of the Lady Lobos. With the win, the Lady Lobos advance to 8-2 in district play while the Lady Lobos are 1-9 against district opponents.
Kamryn Turner led the game in scoring with nine points. Serenity Jackson was next in line with eight and Tierrani Johnson scored seven. Michaela Haaland and Are’anna Gill each finished the night with six points apiece. JaKayla Rusk tossed in five points.
T’Asia McGee and Kayla Lewis each recorded eight points to lead the Lady Lobos in scoring.
HALLSVILLE 58, P. TREE 51: HALLSVILLE - Pine Tree stormed back with a huge fourth quarter to tie things and force overtime, but Aubrey Marjason settled things in the extra period as Hallsville notched a 58-51 win.
Marjason scored 10 of Hallsville's 12 points in the extra frame, eight from the free throw line, and finished with 23 points. Eristia Owens and Catherine Warford had 11 points apiece, McKenzie Reese and Faith Baliraine five each and Rylie Manshack three.
DISTRICT 16-4A
HENDERSON 45, CUMBERLAND 28: TYLER - Taylor Helton's 15-point ,10-rebound led the way for Henderson as the Lady Lions earned a 45-28 win over Cumberland Academy.
Taylor Lybrand added seven points and seven rebounds for Henderson. Jorden Writt chipped in with five points and three assists, Kieara Dunham and Chanesia Davis four points apiece, Anya Jackson three points, Venecia Medford, Kara Washington and Brooklyn Conert two points apiece and Ty'Esha Mosley one point and six rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 53, H. SPRINGS 32: HUGHES SPRINGS - Jakiyah Bell recorded a double-double, Kiyona Parker and Alexis Boyd scored in twin figures for the Lady Bears and Gladewater improved to 24-4 overall and 10-0 in district play with a 53-32 win.
Bell finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Parker had 14 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists, Boyd 12 points and seven rebounds, Kyla Lincoln four points and four steals, Sydney Keller four points and three rebounds, Kamryn Floyd two points and six rebounds and Ebony Pipkin two points.
SABINE 40, N. DIANA 29: DIANA - The Sabine Lady Cardinals used a big second quarter to take control and then held on late for a 40-29 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Ashlynn Davis scored 12 points to pace Sabine (20-8, 8-2). Maddie Furrh added 11 points, Tayla Calico six, Ally Gresham four, Eliza Roper three and Ella Roberts and Claudia Simmons two apiece.
Amber Hitt scored nine points and added eight rebounds and two steals for New Diana, which fell behind 25-11 at halftime. Katherine Yount added seven points and three rebounds, Rylee Camp five points, four rebounds and three steals, Sarah Yount five points, three rebounds and four steals, Alexis Miller two points and Layla Stapleton one point.
O. CITY 29, W. OAK 27: WHITE OAK - Josie Reynolds tossed in 17 points to lead the way for Ore City, and the Lady Rebels edged White Oak, 29-27.
Brynn Richardson had six points, and Anna Green, Kaylei Watkins and Toni Gabaldon all added two points.
Morgan Benge paced White Oak with eight points. Kari Jones had six, Lexi Palmer five, Kayleigh Woodard and Elyse Paiz three each and Kalyn Hepler two.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 42, JEFFERSON 32: TATUM - Aundrea Bradley scored 15 points, Kerrigan Biggs pulled down 14 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles stayed perfect (12-0) in district play with a 42-32 win over Jefferson.
Bradley added three rebounds, two steals and three assists, and Biggs finished with eight points and three assists as Tatum moved to 20-6 on the season.
Trinity Edwards finished with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and six blocks, Emma Wiley two points, three rebounds and four assists and Katelyn Jacobs two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 13-3A
MT. VERNON 57, HARMONY 31: HARMONY - The Mount Vernon Lady Tigers built a 26-13 halftime lead and earned a 57-31 win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Lanie Trimble led the way for Harmony in the loss with 12 points. Jenci Seahorn added 10, Maecy Toland six and Rendi Seahorn three.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 30, OVERTON 25: OVERTON - Taylor Campbell scored 12 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 7-1 in district play (20-11 overall) with a 30-25 win against Overton.
Gracie Winn added seven points for the Lady Lions. Gracie Stanford finished with three points, and Jenna Scott, Sumeet Mattu, Macey Roberts and Brady Colby all scored two points.
BECKVILLE 56, CARLISLE 18: BECKVILLE - Amber Harris recorded a double-double, McKinna Chamness just missed and the Beckville Ladycats rolled past Carlisle, 56-18.
Harris finished with 17 points, 18 rebounds, four steals and two assists, and Chamness added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with 11 points and five rebounds, Reese Dudley three points, Kiara Willis three points, seven rebounds and three steals and Laney Jones, Natalie Pelzl and Lexi Barr two points apiece. Pelzl also had four rebounds.
HAWKINS 75, B. SANDY 38: BIG SANDY - The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened up a big lead early and coasted from there, earning a 75-38 win over the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats.
Hawkins, now 8-0 in district play, led 19-8 after one quarter and 42-22 at halftime.
Jordyn Warren led all scorers with 21 points, adding five rebounds and four steals for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus had 14 points an seven rebounds, Laney Wilson 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, Makena Warren nine points, four rebounds and two assists, Taetum Smith seven points, five rebounds, six steals and two assists, Tenley Conde seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Carmen Taylor two points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals and Haylie Warrick one point and four rebounds.
For Big Sandy in the loss, Mikyla Bachert had 13 points and two blocks. Breaunna Derrick added nine points and four rebounds, Shemaiah Johnson four points and seven rebounds, Alaysia Estes two points, four rebounds and two steals, MaRyiah Francis two points, Reagan Higginbotham two points and three rebounds, Journie Plunkett to rebounds and Allie McCartney two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 51, H. BLUFF 11: MCLEOD - McLeod opened up a 17-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 51-11 win over Harts Bluff.
Kenslee Cross scored 14 points, Ella Lambeth 10 and Rielyn Schubert seven for McLeod, which also got six from Chassie Gryder, five apiece from Stormy Johnson and Sarah Ragland and four from Jaci Armstrong. Regan Johnson added four rebounds, four steals and four assists, and Lambeth and Cross had four rebounds apiece. Gryder and Cross also had four steals apiece.
NON-DISTRICT
ST. MARY'S 47, U. HILL 26: BETTIE - Mia Kittner scored 16 points, and Kittner, Kassidy McCullough and Rebecca Dunn all recorded double-doubles for St. Mary's in a 47-26 win over Union Hill.
Kittner added 12 rebounds. Dunn finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, McCullough 10 points and 14 rebounds, Kimber Kittner six points and Alexandra Cruz two points.
PRIVATE
ATHENS 39, CHCS 25: Athens Christian earned a 39-25 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Campbell Laney had nine points and six rebounds, and Josey Cheek finished with 13 rebounds in the loss for CHCS.
ET HOMESCHOOL 69, CHAAMPS 25: Jordan Parker turned in a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four assists and five steals, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rolled to a 69-25 win over CHAAMPS.
Alli Wilson added four points and four steals for the Lady Chargers, who led 28-4 after one quarter. Brailey Brown chipped in with nine points, two assists and two steals, Graceyn Pace six points, two rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker 10 points, four assists, five rebounds and seven steals, Laynie Walton five rebounds and three steals, Maddie Wright seven points and seven rebounds, Sydney Cunningham five rebounds and two steals, Rebekah Dragoo four points, Molly Beth Neal four rebounds and Skye Cotton five points and six rebounds.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 43, VAN 18: BOWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 31-2 overall and 8-0 in district play with a 43-18 win over Van.
Paris Miller led a balanced scoring attack for Brownsboro with 10 points, Rebecca Rumbo added eight, Mekhayia Moore seven, Khayla Garrett six, Khyra Garrett and Tori Hooker five apiece and Caylor Blackmon two.
COLLEGE
KILGORE 80, JACKSONVILLE 44: JACKSONVILLE - Rahmena Henderson scored 19 points, Jada Hood knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to a 17-point night and the Kilgore College Lady Rangers rolled to an 80-44 Region XIV Conference win over Jacksonville College.
Naomi Shorts finished with 10 points, Mckenze Brown, Tara Kessner and Alexis Calderon six apiece, Tara Green and Aaliyah Hill four each, Vianey Galvan and Maya Scheitel-Taylor three apiece and D'Ny'Jzshia Wilson two. Brown led with 10 rebounds, Henderson, Brown and Galvan all had four assists, Green contributed two blocks and Henderson came away with eight steals.
The Lady Rangers (17-5, 7-3) will visit Paris on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. contest. The men will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.