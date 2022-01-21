DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 53, P. TREE 22: MARSHALL - JaKayla Rusk scored 22 points, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks moved to 6-1 in district play with a 53-22 win over Pine Tree.
Tierrani Johnson was next in line for the Lady Mavs with seven points. Serenity Jackson, JaKari Blacknell and Michaela Haaland all had four points each. Raela Spratling and Alyssa Helton each scored three points as Kamryn Turner, Diamond Smith and Are’Anna Gill all came away with two points.
Mariyah Furay led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 points. Jalen Scroggins and Shaneatra Jones each recorded three points while Kaylea Givens and C’Nay Day both tossed in two points and Aaliyah Oliver finished with one.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 48, HENDERSON 46: HENDERSON - The Bullard Lady Panthers built a slim lead early and held on for a 48-46 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Taylor Helton scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds in the loss for Henderson. Brooklyn Conert added seven points, Venecia Medford six points, Ty'Ra Mosley five points, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Kieara Dunham four points, Jorden Writt three points and Kara Washington two points.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 62, SABINE 56: GLADEWATER - Jakiyah Bell scored 21 points, Kiyona parker joined her in twin figures with 11 and the Gladewater Lady Bears moved to 7-0 in district play (21-4 overall) with a 62-56 win over Sabine.
Bell added six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Parker finished with three steals and two rebounds. Alexis Boyd chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Kyla Lincoln six points, Ebony Pipkin six points, five rebounds and five steals, Kamryn Floyd four points and MaKayla Police four points and two steals.
N. DIANA 45, W. OAK 19: WHITE OAK - Katherine Yount and Amber Hitt combined for 33 points, and New Diana blanked White Oak in the opening quarter on the way to a 45-19 win.
Yount had 17 points, six steals and two rebounds, and Hitt finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for New Diana, which led 12-0 after one quarter and 26-6 at halftime. Kamrin Woodall finished with four points, Layla Stapleton four points, three rebounds and two steals and Alexis Miller and Sarah Yount two points, two rebounds and two steals apiece.
For White Oak in the loss, Bella Baker scored 14 points, Lexi Palmer and Morgan Benge two apiece and Elyse Paiz one.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 39, WASKOM 34: TATUM - Trinity Edwards scored 13 points, Kerrigan Biggs and Jade Moore-Simon controlled the middle with a combined 25 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 39-34 win over Waskom.
Edwards added two steals for Tatum (18-6, 9-0). Biggs had eight points and 14 rebounds and Moore-Simon four points and 11 rebounds, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, five rebounds, two steals and six assists, Emma Wiley two points and two rebounds, Aundrea Bradley two points, six rebounds and two assists and Katelyn Jacobs three points and two rebounds.
JEFFERSON 61, E. FIELDS 13: JEFFERSON - Da'Navia Thomas dropped in 21 points to go along with nine steals and six rebounds, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 61-13 win over Elysian Fields.
T.J. Hood finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Jefferson (17-11, 7-2), which led 21-6 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime. Jordyn Davidson had nine points, 10 steals and three rebounds, Iyanna Barnett four points and three steals, Jaida Bray six points, eight rebounds and three steals, Kristen Thomas six points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Amirie Prior four rebounds.
DISTRICT 21-2A
BECKVILLE 51, OVERTON 25: OVERTON - McKinna Chamness and Amber Harris both dropped in 18 points for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to a 51-25 win against Overton.
Harris added 11 rebounds, seven steals and two assists, and Chamness finished with five rebounds and two assists. Emily Dean scored seven points, Lexi Barr five, Kiara Willis two and Reese Dudley one.
B. SANDY 45, CARLISLE 13: PRICE - Alaysia Estes and Mikyla Bachert scored 12 points apiece, Journie Plunkett was close behind with 11 and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats closed out the first round of district play with a 45-13 win over Carlisle.
Estes added three steals, Bachert two steals and two rebounds and Plunkett three rebounds for Big Sandy, which led 23-9 at halftime. Breaunna Derrick contributed three points and six rebounds, MaRyiah Francis six points, seven rebounds and four steals, Kenzie McCartney one steal and Allie McCartney two steals.
HAWKINS 62, U. GROVE 26: UNION GROVE - The Hawkins Lady Hawks raced out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 62-26 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren both scored 15 points for Hawkins. Laney Wilson added 12. Dacus finished with four rebounds, Warren four rebounds and two steals, Wilson eight rebounds, Jordyn Warren eight points, three rebounds, six steals and two assists, Taetum Smith seven points, two rebounds, three steals and three assists, Tenley Conde three points, three rebounds and two assists and Carmen Turner two points.
Sumeet Mattu had eight points and Ava Wightman six in the loss for Union Grove. Brady Colby finished with four, Macey Roberts and Gracie Stanford three apiece and Taylor Campbell and Gracie Winn one apiece.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 50, L-KILDARE 18: LINDEN - Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross combined for 25 points, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns opened up a 19-2 lead after one quarter en route to a 50-18 win over Linden-Kildare.
Gryder had 13 points, four rebounds and five steals, and Cross recorded a 12-point, 13-rebound, 10-steal triple double for McLeod. Jaci Armstrong, Rielyn Schubert and Ella Lambeth al lscored sevne points, with Armstrong adding seven steals and three rebounds, Schubert two assists, two rebounds and threesteals and Lambeth five steals and three rebounds. Sarah Ragland had two points, two steals and two rebounds, and Reagan Mitchell finished with two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 43, YANTIS 17: AVINGER - Haylee Downs tossed in 12 points to lead the way for Avinger as the Lady Indians rolled to a 43-17 win over Yantis.
Charlene Kress scored 11 for the Lady Indians. Huda Hanan added 10, and Taygen Downs and Samantha Chandler chipped in with five apiece.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 49, CANTON 39: BROWNSBORO - Mekhayia Moore scored 19 points and Khyra Garret added 16 for Brownsboro as the Bearettes improved to 4-0 in district play (28-2 overall) with a 49-39 win over Canton.
LATE THURSDAY
DISTRICT 16-2A
RIVERCREST 31, MCLEOD 25: BOGATA - Rivercrest held McLeod to a couple of points in the final eight minutes on the way to a 31-25 win.
Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross scored eight points apiece in the loss for McLeod. Gryder added two rebounds, and Cross finished with 10 rebounds and four steals. Ella Lambeth scored six points to go along with four rebounds and two steals. Rielyn Schubert scored two points and added two assists and Jaci Armstrong scored one point and added five rebounds and two steals.