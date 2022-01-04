DISTRICT 16-4A
HENDERSON 44, S. HILL 42: HENDERSON - Taylor Helton and Kara Washington combined for 25 points, and the Henderson Lady Lions earned a 44-42 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
Helton had 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks for Henderson, which led 26-19 at halftime. Washington finished with 10 points and two steals. Taylor Lybrand chipped in with six points and two rebounds, Venecia Medford five points, four steals and two assists, Jorden Writt five points, Ty'Easha Mosley two points and Kieara Dunham one point.
Spring Hill trailed by 15 in the second half, but narrow the gap and tied things in the fourth quarter. The Lady Panthers had two possessions in the last 20 seconds, but couldn't convert.
Zailey McGhee paced Spring Hill with 25 points. Laila Thompson added 10, Laney Linseisen four and Claire Fielder three.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 60, N. DIANA 35: DIANA - The Gladewater Lady Bears rallied for a 60-35 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Jakiyah Bell had 25 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and two assists for Gladewater, which moved to 17-4 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win.
Kiyona Parker had 10 points, eight steals, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks. MaKayla Police added eight points, five assists and two steals, Alexis Boyd six points, 13 blocks and six rebounds and Kamryn Floyd six points, two rebounds and two steals.
Amber Hitt had 17 points and six rebounds in the loss for New Diana, which led 13-9 after one quarter.
Sarah Yount finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Rylee Camp had six points and three rebounds, Layla Stapleton two points and six rebounds and Katherine Yount two points, three rebounds and three steals.
SABINE 59, DAINGERFIELD 58: DAINGERFIELD - In overtime, the Sabine Lady Cardinals edged Daingerfield, 59-58, on Tuesday.
Maddie Furrh scored 20 points to lead the way for Sabine. Claudia Simmons was close behind with 16. Addy Gresham had eight, Ally Gresham five, Tayla Calico and Ashlynn Davis four apiece and Ella Roberts two.
Genesis Allen recorded a triple-double in the loss for Daingerfield with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and four steals. Diamond Jeter had 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals, Sanaa Fields added 13 points, four assists and three steals, MaKylie Harrison two points and four rebounds and Destiny Gholston two points and four rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 62, HARLETON 26: TATUM - Trinity Edwards led three Lady Eagles into double figures with 20 points, and Tatum rolled to a 62-26 win over Harleton.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez and Aundrea Bradley scored 11 points apiece for Tatum. Kerrigan Biggs added six points, Emma Eiley five, Rhianna Harris and Sanyia Cotton four apiece and Jade Moore-Simon one. Moore-Simon added eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocks. Dancy-Vasquez finished with eight steals, and Bradley chipped in with six steals.
DISTRICT 13-3A
WINNSBORO 93, HARMONY 28: HARMONY - Faith Acker poured in 31 points, including 16 in the third quarter, in leading Winnsboro past Harmony, 93-28.
Lanie Trimble scored 10 points in the loss for Harmony. Lillie Jones added seven, Jenci Seahorn six, Rendi Seahorn four and Maecy Toland one.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 59, MAUD 14: MCLEOD - Chassie Gryder scored 21 points, Stormy Johnson joined her in twin figures with 14 and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rolled to a 59-14 win over Maud.
Kenslee Cross added seven points, Regan Johnson six, Andrea Bertrand five, Sarah Ragland and Jaci Armstrong two apiece and Rielyn Schubert one. Cross and Regan Johnson had five rebounds apiece, and Stormy Johnson led with eight steals. Cross also came up with four steals.
NON-DISTRICT
CANTON 55, HAWKINS 44: HAWKINS - Hannah Cordell led a balanced scoring attack for Canton with 12 points as the Lady Eagles earned a 55-44 win over Hawkins.
Amire Clower had 11 points and Payton Bray 10 for Canton.
Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren scored 11 points apiece in the loss for Hawkins. Taetum Smith added six points and five steals, Laney Wilson six points, two assists and two steals, Tenley Conde five points and Carmen Turner two points and five rebounds.
BECKVILLE 31, HEAT 28: BECKVILLE - McKinna Chamness recorded a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double to pace Beckville in a 31-28 win over Tyler HEAT.
Emily Dean finished with seven points, four rebounds and two assists for Beckville. Amber Harris had five points, nine rebounds, two steals and four assists, Laney Jones three points nd nine rebounds, Natalie Pelzl two points and Lexi Barr four rebounds.
B. SANDY 35, B. HILL 28: BIG SANDY - Mikyla Bachert tossed in 14 points and added four rebounds, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 35-28 win over Brook Hill.
Alaysia Estes finished with six points and three rebounds for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson scored five points and added eight rebounds. Breaunna Derrick chipped in with three rebounds, MaRyiah Francis two points and eight rebounds, Allie McCartney four points and two rebounds and Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds.
C-PICKTON 55, ET HOMESCHOOL 48: COMO - Como-Pickton outscored East Texas Homeschool 20-14 in the final eight minutes to earn a 55-48 win.
Jordan Parker, who entered the game needing four points for 3,000 in her career, got seven in the opening quarter and finished the night with 16 points, three rebounds and five steals in the loss for ET Homeschool.
Maddie Wright added 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Lady Chargers. Alli Wilson had three steals, Brailey Brown nine points and four rebounds, Jenna Parker four points, six rebounds, three steals and five assists, Sydney Cunningham two points and two steals and Rebekah Dragoo four points and five steals.
LATE MONDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 63, BECKVILLE 45: BECKVILLE - Jordan Parker filled the stat sheet with 38 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers notched a 63-45 win over Beckville.
Brailey Brown knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, three rebounds and five assists for ET Homeschool. Gracey Pace had two assists and wo rebounds, Alli Wilson four points and four steals, Jenna Parker nine assists, two rebounds and four steals, Sydney Cunningham eight points, two assists, six rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright four points, 11 rebounds and two steals and Rebekah Dragoo three assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Amber Harris scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean had nine points, McKinna Chamness eight points and eight rebounds, Laney Jones six points and five rebounds, Lexi Barr five points and nine rebounds and Kiara Willis two points.