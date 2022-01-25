District 15-5AT. HIGH 49, HALLSVILLE 44: HALLSVILLE — Texas high built a seven-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 49-44 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Catherine Warford scored 18 points in the loss for Hallsville. Aubrey Marjason added nine, Faith Baliraine six, Rylie Manshack four, Eristia Owens three and McKenzie Reese and Teagan Hill two apiece.
Hallsville will visit Marshall on Friday.
District 16-4ABULLARD 36, S. HILL 24: The Bullard Panthers knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 36-24 win over Spring Hill at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Zailey McGhee scored 10 in the loss for Spring Hill, which will host Henderson on Friday.
District 15-3AGLADEWATER 65, DAINGERFIELD 37: DAINGERFIELD — Kiyona Parker erupted for 30 points to go along with seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block as Gladewater moved to 8-0 in district play (22-4 overall) with a 65-37 win over Daingerfield.
Jakiyah Bell recorded a double-double for the Lady Bears with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Alexis Boyd six points and six rebounds, Kyla Lincoln six points and five rebounds, Ramya Ransom six points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Cariesma Colbert four points and five rebounds.
N. DIANA 58, O. CITY 13: DIANA — Led by Amber Hitt’s 20 points, the New Diana Lady Eagles rolled to a 58-13 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Starrmia Dixon added 10 for New Diana, which led 31-9 at halftime. Katherine Yount scored eight, Sarah Yount seven, Layla Stapleton and Alexis Miller four apiece, Kamrin Woodall three and Rylee Camp two.
District 16-3ATATUM 44, TROUP 28: TROUP — Aundrea Bradley led the way with 13 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez added 10 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum notched a 44-28 win over Troup to improve to 10-0 in district play and 19-6 overall.
Dancy-Vasquez added four assists for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists, Emma Wiley six points, two rebounds and two assists, Jade Moore-Simon four points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Katelyn Jacobs two point sand three rebounds and Kerrigan Biggs two points and six rebounds.
District 21-2ABECKVILLE 50, B. SANDY 22: BIG SANDY — The Beckville Ladycats used a big second half to pull away for a 50-22 win over Big Sandy.
Emily Dean led three Ladycats into double figures with 13 points, adding seven rebounds and a couple of assists. McKinna Chamness added 11 points and nine rebounds, Amber Harris 10 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and two blcoks, Laney Jones eight points, Lexi barr three points and three steals, Monica Lockett three points and Ayanna Burroughs two points.
Mikyla Bachert and MaRyiah Francis had eight points apiece in the loss for Big Sandy, which trailed 14-12 at the half before being outscored 36-10 in the final 16 minutes. Bachert added three steals and three rebounds, Francis four rebounds and three blocks, Shemaiah Johnson four rebounds, Breaunna Derrick three points and two rebounds, Alaysia Estes six rebounds and Journie Plunkett three points and four rebounds.
HAWKINS 77, OVERTON 39: OVERTON — Makena Warren scored 24 points to lead the way for Hawkins, with Lynli Dacus (16), Taetum Smith (15) and Laney Wilson (10) all joining her in twin figures during a 77-39 Hawkins win against Overton.
Warren added three rebounds, four steals and two assists, Dacus four rebounds, four steals and four assists and Smith six steals. Jordyn Warren chipped in with six points, four steals and three assists, and Carmen Turner added four points and two steals.
U. GROVE 57, CARLISLE 16: UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford dropped in 15 points to lead the way for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions moved to 5-1 in district play (18-11 overall) with a 57-16 win over Carlisle.
Taylor Campbell and Macey Roberts scored nine apiece for the Lady Lions, who led 17-1 after one quarter. Bailey Clowers added eight points, Brady Colby seven, Ava Wightman five and Gracie Winn and Sumeet Mattu two apiece.
District 16-2AMCLEOD 63, DETROIT 34: MCLEOD — The McLeod Lady Longhorns built a 19-4lead after one quarter and coasted to a 63-34 win over Detroit.
Kenslee Cross scored 17 points, Ella Lambeth 16 and Chassie Gryder 11 for McLeod. Rielyn Schubert chipped in with six points, Stormy Johnson five, Regan Johnson three, Jaci Armstrong and Reagan Mitchell two each and Sarah Ragland one. Cross had a double-double, adding 10 rebounds and six steals. Regan Johnson finished with six rebounds and five assists, Lambeth seven rebounds and Stormy Johnson five rebounds and three assists.
District 14-4AVAN 70, ATHENS 39: ATHENS — Landry Jones scored 17 to pace Van, and the Lady Vandals gave head coach Warren Southers his 500th career win with a 70-39 victory against Athens.
Jordan Ryan had 12 points, Elizabeth Nixon 11, Maddie Clyburn 10 and Abby Clyburn nine for Van. Ella Barrett chipped in with seven and Maci Jones added four for the Lady Vandals.
BROWNSBORO 46, MABANK 34: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes, led by Mekhayia Moore’s 14 points, moved to 29-2 overall and 6-0 in the district with a 46-34 win over Mabank.
Paris Miller had 11 points for Brownsboro. Caylor Blackmon, Allie Cooper and Khayla Garrett all had four, and Tori Hooker, Khyra Garrett and Emma Barrentine three apiece.
District 24-AAVINGER 41, AVERY 33: AVINGER — Taygen Downs led the way with 13 points, Haylee Downs was close behind with 11 and the Avinger Lady Indians earned a 41-33 win over Avery.
Huda Hanan had eight points, Charlene Kress six and Samantha Chandler two for Avinger.
TAPPS 5-1AST. MARY’S 31, REGENTS 24: Rebecca Dunn recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and St. Mary’s earned a 31-24 win over Regents on Tuesday.
Mia Kittner had 10 points, Kimber Kittner four and Kassidy McCullough three for St. Mary’s.
LATE MONDAY
District 13-3AHARMONY 53, WINONA 14: Jenci Seahorn scored 15 points, one of three Lady Eagles to reach double figures in the scoring column, and Harmony notched a 53-14 win over Winona.
Lanie Trimble and Maecy Toland both scored 10 for Harmony, which also got nine from Rendi Seahorn, six from Emma Alphin and three from Laila Medina.