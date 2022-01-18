DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 74, LONGVIEW 36: HALLSVILLE – Catherine Warford scored 20 points and also pulled down the 500th rebound of her varsity career to help lead Hallsville to a 74-36 win over Longview Tuesday night.
The Ladycats are now 4-3 in district play while Longview is 1-6 against district opponents.
Warford pulled down 10 rebounds to go along with her 20 points. Aubrey Marjason scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds to join Warford with a double-double. Faith Baliraine was close to joining them with a double-double as she had nine points and 11 rebounds. Rylie Manshack scored eight points while Teagan Hill and Heather Brown each finished the night with six points.
Journee Fairchild led the Lady Lobos in scoring with 10 points. Next in line was Latavia Bailey with eight. T’Asia McGee tossed in seven points while Kayla Lewis came away with six points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 50, HENDERSON 48: NEW CHAPEL HILL - Chapel Hill raced out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and held on for a 50-48 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Jorden Writt had 12 points, and Taylor Helton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Henderson. Venecia Medford dropped in 10 points. Ty'Ra Mosely had five points, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Taylor Lybrand three points and six rebounds and Kiera Dunham and Brooklyn Conert three points apiece.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 46, O. CITY 10: LIBERTY CITY - Sabine blanked Ore City in the opening quarter on the way to a 46-10 win on Tuesday.
Maddie Furrh had 16 points and Addy Gresham 14 for Sabine, which led 9-0 after one and 21-6 at halftime. Ashlynn Davis finished with eight points, and Ashleigh McCormack, Tayla Calico, Claudia Simmons and Eliza Roper all had two points.
DAINGERFIELD 53, W. OAK 41: DAINGERFIELD - Genesis Allen tossed in 26 points, Diamond Jeter joined her in twin figures with 14 points and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers earned a 53-41 win over White Oak.
Jalaysia Holloman and Jasmine Satterfield had four points apiece for Daingerfield, which took control of things with a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Terry Gholston added three points, and Sanaa Fields finished with two points.
H. SPRINGS 43, N. DIANA 41: DIANA - The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 43-41 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
Kamrin Woodall had 15 points and Amber Hitt 14 points and four rebounds in the loss for New Diana. Sarah Yount finished with six points and six rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Rylee Camp had four points, six rebounds and five steals, Layla Stapleton one point and four rebounds and Starrmia Dixon one point and one rebound.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 71, E. FIELDS 17: ELYSIAN FIELDS - Aundrea Bradley paced Tatum with 16 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez (14), Emma Wiley (11) and Trinity Edwards (10) all scored in twin figures and the Lady Eagles notched a 71-17 win over Elysian Fields.
Kerrigan Biggs had nine points, Jade Moore-Simon and Katelyn Jacobs four apiece, Patience Price three and Rhianna Harris one. Jacobs led with 13 rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez had six rebounds, six steals and seven assists and Bradley chipped in with five steals and three assists.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 75, CARLISLE 17: HAWKINS - Three Lady Hawks reached double digits in the scoring column, and Hawkins moved to 4-0 in district play with a 75-17 win over Carlisle.
Jordyn Warren finished with 16 points, five rebounds, eight steals and eight assists to pace Hawkins. Lynli Dacus added 16 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Makenna Warren finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Laney Wilson chipped in with nine points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists, Taetum Smith eight points, three rebounds and four steals, Carmen Turner seven points, three rebounds and four steals, Kalyn Ellison three points and Abby McQueen and Haylie Warrick two points apiece.
Miranda Diaz scored six points in the loss for Carlisle.
U. GROVE 42, BECKVILLE 37: BECKVILLE - The Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 42-37 road win against Beckville on Tuesday.
Amber Harris had 21 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and a block in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean addd seven points and seven rebounds, McKinna Chamness five points, Laney Jones four points and three rebounds and Kiara Willis nine rebounds.
OVERTON 47, B. SANDY 46: BIG SANDY - The Overton Lady Mustangs overcame a six-point halftime deficit to earn a 47-46 win in overtime against Big Sandy.
Mikyla Bachert had 20 points, four steals and two rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. MaRyiah Francis recorded 11 points, three rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Alaysia Estes finished with eight points and seven steals, Shemaiah Johnson three points, three steals and three rebounds, Breaunna Derrick two rebounds, Allie McCartney two points and two rebounds and Journie Plunkett two points.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 33, J. BOWIE 24: MCLEOD - Ella Lambeth turned in a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double with five steals, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rallied for a 33-24 win over James Bowie.
Kenslee Cross had seven points, nine rebounds and four steals for McLeod, which trailed 12-8 after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Pirates 17-5 over the next two frames. Chassie Gryder added four points, three rebounds and three steals, Rielyn Schubert three points and two steals. Jaci Armstrong one point, four steals and four rebounds and Andrea Bertrand two rebounds.
PRIVATE
ST. MARY'S 28, CHCS 24: St. Mary's held on for a 28-24 win over Christian Heritage Classical School on Tuesday.
Kayleigh Khan had seven points and seven rebounds in the loss for CHCS. Natalie Pitts finished with four assists and four points.
ET HOMESCHOOL 66, PARIS 54: Jordan Parker ripped the nets for 43 points, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rallied for a 66-54 win over Paris Warriors.
Jenna Parker and Maddie Wright scored six points apiece for the Lady Chargers. Sydney Cunningham and Skye Cotton had four points each, Rebekah Dragoo two and Alli Wilson one.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 50, W. POINT 27: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 27-2 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 50-27 win over Wills Point.
Khyra Garrett led a balanced attack for Brownsboro with 10 points. Makhayia Moore had nine, Rebecca Rumbo eight, Tori Hooker six, Paris Miller five, Allie Cooper four, Khayla Garrett and Karis Fisher three apiece and Caylor Blackmon two.