District 15-5ALONGVIEW 29, S. SPRINGS 26: At Lobo Coliseum, the Longview Lady Lobos closed out the regular season with a 29-26 win over Sulphur Springs.
Journee Fairchild led the way for Longview with nine points. Ryan Roberts added six, T’Asia McGee five, Jadyn Jones and Paris Simpson three apiece, Regan Roberts two and Kayla Lewis one.
District 16-4AS. HILL 43, KILGORE 39: KILGORE — Zailey McGhee led the way with 19 points, Laila Thompson added 14 for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill closed out the regular season with a 43-39 win over Kilgore.
Claire Fielder added six for Spring Hill, which swept the season series against Kilgore in a game where the largest lead by either team was four points.
District 15-3AGLADEWATER 83, O. CITY 22: ORE CITY — Three Lady Bears scored in double figures, with Jakiyah Bell recording a double-double, and Gladewater capped a perfect district run with an 83-22 win over Ore City.
Bell had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Gladewater, which improved to 26-4 overall and 12-0 in district play. Kiyona Parker added 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Kyla Lincoln chipped in with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sydney Keller joined the scoring with eight points. Alexis Boyd had six points, four rebounds and two blocks, Teya Grooms six points and five rebounds, Ebony Pipkin five points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, Kamryn Floyd four points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, Ramya Ransom three points, four rebounds and two assists and MaKayla Police two points and three steals.
Gladewater will open the playoffs on Monday at West Rusk High School with a 6:30 p.m. bi-district game against Troup.
SABINE 64, W. OAK 36: WHITE OAK — Addy Gresham scored 25 points to lead the way for Sabine, and the Lady Cardinals closed out the regular season wit ha 64-36 win over White Oak.
Maddie Furrh joined Gresham in double figures with 17 points as Sabine improved to 22-8 overall and 10-2 in district play. Claudia Simmons scored seven points, Ashleigh McCormack six, Ally Gresham three and Eliza Roper, Breanna Evans and Ashlynn Davis two each.
Morgan Benge and Elyse Paiz scored 11 points apiece in the loss for White Oak.
District 16-3ATATUM 45, ARP 20: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, paced by a combined 35 points from Trinity Edwards, Emma Wiley and Aundrea Bradley, completed a perfect 14-0 run through district play (23-6 overall) with a 45-20 win over Arp.
Edwards had 13 points four rebounds, eight steals and two assists, Wiley 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists and Bradley 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon added eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Kerrigan Biggs nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks, Rhianna Harris two points and two rebounds, Braylee Barnes one rebound, Patience Price two rebounds, Kaleigh Hooker one assist and Katelyn Jacobs three rebounds.
District 21-2AHAWKINS 67, U. GROVE 29: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks claimed their fourth straight district title, rolling to a 67-29 win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
Lynli Dacus scored 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, Laney Wilson 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Tenley Conde eight points and two rebounds, Makena Warren seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Taetum Smith four points and four steals and Carmen Turner three points, three rebounds and two steals.
For Union Grove in the loss, Gracie Stanford and Macey Roberts scored seven points apiece. Taylor Campbell and Brady Colby added four each, Analeice Jones, Bailey Clowers and Kyler Littlejohn two apiece and Gracie Winn one.
BECKVILLE 38, OVERTON 23: BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness scored 13 points, Reese Dudley and Laney Jones combined for 17 and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 38-23 win against Overton to close out the regular season on Tuesday.
Dudley had nine points, Jones eight, Kiara Willis four points, four rebounds and three steals, Monica Lockett four points and Amber Harris eight rebounds and eight steals. Lexi barr came up with three steals, and Emily Dean added three rebounds.
B. SANDY 53, CARLISLE 30: BIG SANDY — Alaysia Estes and Mikyla Bachert combined for 29 points, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats closed out the season on a winning note with a 53-30 win over Carlisle.
Estes had 15 points, two rebounds and two assists and Bachert 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks for Big Sandy (7-19, 2-10). Shemaiah Johnson scored five points and added eight rebounds and two steals. Breaunna Derrick finished with four points and five rebounds, MaRyiah Francis eight points, 21 rebounds and three steals, Allie McCartney one point and four rebounds, Journie Plunkett six points and six rebounds and Regan Higginbotham seven rebounds.
District 16-2AMCLEOD 32, RIVERCREST 22: MCLEOD — The McLeod Lady Longhorns, led by Ella Lambeth’s 16 points, five steals and three rebounds, finished off the regular season with a 32-22 win over Rivercrest.
Regan Johnson added six points, five assists and three steals for McLeod, which finished 11-1 in league play to capture back-to-back district titles. Chassie Gryder added five points and four rebounds, Stormy Johnson four rebounds and three steals, Kenslee Cross two points, four rebounds and two steals and Rielyn Schubert three points, two assists and two rebounds.
LATE MONDAY
District 15-5ALONGVIEW 57, P. TREE 45: T’Asia McGee and Paris Simpson scored 13 points apiece for Longview as the Lady Lobos knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree 57-45.
Kayla Lewis added eight for the Lady Lobos. Ahmiya Brown scored seven, Journee Fairchild five, Latavia Bailey four, Ryan Roberts three and Brianna Dzudie and Jadyn Jones two apiece.
Kaylea Givens scored 15 and Emari Fluellen 10 in the loss for Pine Tree. Aaliyah Oliver finished with nine, Jalen Scroggins six and Mariyah Furay, C’Nya Day and Ewoma Ugbini one each.
District 15-3ASABINE 43, H. SPRINGS 17: Claudia Simmons tossed in 15 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals improved to 21-8 overall and 9-2 in district play with a 43-17 win over Hughes Springs.
Maddie Furrh added nine for Sabine, which led 12-3 after one quarter and 21-6 at halftime. Ashlynn Davis finished with seven points, Ally Gesham six, Ella Roberts four and Addy Gresham and Ashleigh McCormack a free throw apiece.