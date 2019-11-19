There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tuesday night’s opener for the Pine Tree Pirates against the Greenville Lions at the Pirate Center.
First-year head coach Brandon Shaver had only settled on his 2019-2020 varsity roster 24 hours earlier. They had just one practice together — including those from the football team — and Shaver was cautiously optimistic about his team’s debut on the hardwood.
“My hope is that we are competitive from the start,” Shaver said prior to Tuesday’s 65-45 loss to the Lions.
Shaver’s tone following Pine Tree’s 20-point loss was still positive.
“It showed tonight that we only had one practice together. There were times we looked good and times we didn’t. We gave up 23 offensive rebounds and it’s tough win when you do that,” Shaver said.
“The offensive rebound side is all about heart. It’s about who wants it more. We’ve got 10 days before we play again and that gives us time to correct the things we need to correct.”
Pine Tree (0-1) enjoyed 5-point leads twice in the early going of the first quarter. Daryus Gray sank a mid-range jumper from middle of the paint on an assist from Wade Fell less than a minute and half deep. Kenny Bradshaw dropped the first of his three 3-pointers as the Pirates eased out to a 5-0 lead at 5:31.
JD Rockwell followed in a miss from Bradshaw and Gray converted a steal into points as Pine Tree held to a 9-4 advantage with 1:47 to play in the opening stanza.
The Lions (1-0) finished the quarter on a 6-0 run as Cam Smith’s put back beat the buzzer and gave Greenville its first lead of the evening at 10-9.
Bradshaw, who finished a team-best 16 points, bombed in a trifecta less than 30 seconds into the period two. This lifted the Pirates to a 12-10 advantage. It was their last lead of the night.
Greenville ripped of a 7-0 run before Jasiah Wright silenced things with another extra-pointer for Pine Tree. Wright’s 3 made the deficit a bucket at 17-15 midway of the first half.
The Lions went on a 10-4 spurt to close and went the the break with a 27-19 lead. Greenville connected on five of nine from the floor in the quarter and dropped six of 10 from the charity stripe.
Picking up where they left off in the first half, the Lions scored the first six points to start the third, building a 33-19 lead. Gray finally put the Pirates in the book with a layup at 5:38.
Greenville’s Quin Anderson proved hard to stop as he finished the contest with a game-high 21 points. Anderson was fluid handling the ball and rained down no less than four trifectas.
The Lions’ lead swelled to 21 at 53-32 when Anderson sank a trey at 6:51 of regulation. That would be Greenville’s most significant lead throughout the contest.
Elijah Hall made the most of his time on the floor for the Pirates when he banked in a 3-pointer from top of the key at 1:10. Anderson shut the door when he converted an old-fashioned three with a layup and free throw to bring scoring to a close.
Gray was the only other Pirate in twin digits with 11 points. Wright finished with nine, Joseph Johnson and Hall each had three, Rockwell two and Torrell Collins added one.
The Pirates are off until a visit Kilgore on Nov. 29.