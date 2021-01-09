SULPHUR SPRINGS — Tyree Hale dropped in a three at the buzzer as the Lobos knocked off Sulphur Springs on Saturday with a 56-54 road win.
It was the first District 15-5A loss for the Wildcats and the third-straight win for the Lobos.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson led with 21 points for the Longview, who moves improve to 3-2 in 15-5A action. Sulphur Springs drops to 3-1 with the loss.
Hale's 3-pointer was one of nine for Longview and his second.
Jalen Hale followed with 15 points. Markevion Haynes had a pair of threes and Riley Elswick chipped in five points for the Lobos.
Sulphur Springs jumped out to a 19-14 lead after the first quarter but a 15-point second quarter from Longview -- all from beyond the arc -- tied things up at 29-all at halftime.
Jackson-Jamerson had six points in the third quarter where Longview grabbed a two-point lead. Both teams finished with 16 points in the fourth, including eight more from Jackson-Jamerson, including 4-for-4 at the free throw line and Tyree Hale's big shot.
Longview visits Hallsville on Tuesday.