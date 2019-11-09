■ HALLSVILLE 46, LINDALE 40: HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford and Mallory Pyle both scored in double figures, and the Hallsville Ladycats rallied from an early deficit to open the season with a 46-40 win over Lindale on Saturday.
Warford finished with 12 points and six rebounds, and Pyle added 10 points to go along with five steals for the Ladycats, who trailed 16-10 after one quarter and 26-18 at the half before outscoring the Lady Eagles 17-9 in the third.
Abby Dunagan had seven points, Laikyn Smith four points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Shamiah Morris, Baylie Perkins and Olivia Simmons three points apiece and Faith Baliraine and Kelci Wilson two points each. Simmons also pulled down seven rebounds.
■ CARTHAGE 37, MARSHALL 35: CARTHAGE — Zee McGrue led the way with 11 points, and Carthage opened the season with a 37-35 win over Marshall.
Heaven Ingram and Jordan McLin added nine points apiece for Carthage, which outscored the Lady Mavericks by a bucket in the fourth quarter of a game that was close throughout.
■ HEAT 61, MT. ENTERPRISE 35: Jordan Parker, who opened the season on Friday with a double-double, went triple-double on Mount Enterprise Saturday as Longview HEAT pulled away late for a 61-35 win.
Parker finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals to go along with five assists for the HEAT, which outscored Mount Enterprise 17-4 in the fourth period.
Jaden Parker added four rebounds and three points for the HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland tossed in 16 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Jenna Parker added seven points, four rebounds, six steals and five assists, Suzannah Neal two points, three rebounds and two steals and Zoe Quinalty four points and three rebounds.
On Friday, Jordan Parker scored 25 points and added 14 rebounds, eight steals and three assists in a 52-14 win over CHAAMPS.
Cleveland added nine points, 21 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and five assists. Jaden Parker chipped in with seven points, six rebounds and two assists, Jenna Parker seven points, three rebounds and 10 steals, Neal nine rebounds and four points.
■ CHAPEL HILL 34, WHITEHOUSE 17: WHITEHOUSE — Chapel Hill raced out to a 20-2 halftime lead en route to a 34-17 win over Whitehouse on Saturday.
Shelbee Denson and Ty’Liyah Moore had 10 points apiece for Chapel Hill, with Brittley Maddox adding five.