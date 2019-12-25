With 30 games scheduled at three gymnasiums starting on Thursday, the Hallsville Holiday Classic highlights a busy final tournament weekend for area high school basketball teams.
Also on tap are Longview’s annual Leroy Romines Holiday Hoopfest (see Friday’s Longview News-Journal), the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament, the 66th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic in Tyler and the 11th annual Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament.
HALLSVILLE
When: Friday and Saturday
Teams: (Girls) Hallsville, Longview, Marshall, Jasper, Daingerfield, Greenville, Kilgore, Carthage, Mineola, Tyler Lee, Pine Tree, Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, Mount Pleasant
Friday’s schedule: (Coliseum) Longview vs. Marshall, 9 a.m.; Jasper vs. Daingerfield, 10:30 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Greenville, noon; Marshall vs. Klgore, 1:30 p.m.; Carthage vs. Mineola, 3 p.m.; Tyler Lee vs. Hallsville, 4:30 p.m. (Gym 1) Pine Tree vs. Carthage, 9 a.m.; Lindale vs. Gilmer, 10:30 a.m.; Mineola vs. Pleasant Grove, noon; Lindale vs. Longview, 1:30 p.m.; Pine Tree vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m.; Gilmer vs. Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m. (Gym 2) Tyler Lee vs. Kilgore, 10:30 a.m.; Daingerfield vs. Mount Pleasant, 1:30 p.m.; Jasper vs. Greenville, 3 p.m.
HAWKINS
When: Today through Saturday
Teams: (Girls) Hawkins, Quitman, Cumberland Academy, Paul Pewitt, Trinity School of Texas, Spring Hill, Winona, Hawkins (Boys) Hawkins, West Rusk, Alba-Golden, DeKalb, Trinity School of Texas, Tyler HEAT, Hughes Springs, Harmony
Today’s schedule: (Girls) Quitman vs. Cumberland Academy, 9 a.m.; Paul Pewitt vs. Trinity School of Texas, 11:30 a.m.; Tyler HEAT vs. Spring Hill, 2 p.m.; Winona vs. Hawkins, 4:!5 p.m. (Boys) West Rusk vs. Alba-Golden, 10:!5 a.m.; DeKalb vs. Trinity School of Texas, 12:45 p.m.
WAGSTAFF
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Wagstaff Gym and Gentry Gym, Tyler Junior College
Teams: Arp, Brook Hill, Brownsboro, All Saints, Chapel Hill, Tyler Grace, Jacksonville, T.K. Gorman, Terrell, Lindale, Whitehouse, Mount Pleasant, Houston Spring Legacy, Tyler Lee, Grand Prairie, John Tyler
Friday’s schedule: (Wagstaff) Arp vs. Brook Hill, 9 a.m.; Brownsboro vs. All Saints, 10:30 a.m.; Chapel Hill vs. Grace, noon; Jacksonville vs. T.K. Gorman, 1:30 p.m.; Terrell vs. Lindale, 3 p.m.; Whitehouse vs. Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.; Houston Spring Legacy vs. Tyler Lee, 6 p.m.; Grand Prairie vs. John Tyler, 7:30 p.m. (Gentry) Whitehouse vs. Terrell, 9 a.m.; Lindale vs. Grand Prairie, 10:30 a.m.; Tyler Lee vs. Mount Pleasant, noon; John Tyler vs. Houston Spring Legacy, 1:30 p.m.; Brook Hill vs. Brownsboro, 3 p.m.; All Saints vs. Arp, 4:30 p.m.; Grace vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.; T.K. Gorman vs. Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
TENAHA
When: Today through Saturday
Where: Tenaha Special Events Center (SEC) and Tiger Gymnasium (TG), Panola College’s Arthur Johnson Gymnasium (P), Joaquin High School (new and old gyms — J and J2)
Teams: (Girls) Sabine, Central, Joaquin, Martin’s Mill, White Oak, Timpson, Tatum, San Augustine, La Poynor, Tenaha, Lipan, Broaddus, Leon, Edgewood, Shelbyville, Centerville (Boys) White Oak, Tenaha, Mount Enterprise, Lipan, Thorndale, Atlanta, San Augustine, Elysian Fields, Tenaha JV, Laneville, Academy, Tatum, Timpson, Dime Box, Carlisle, Garrison, Mineola, Shelbyville, Kountze, Lovelady, Joaquin, Oakwood, Sabine
Today’s schedule: (Girls) Sabine vs. Central, 10:15, SEC; Joaquin vs. Martin’s Mill, 11:45 a.m., J; White Oak vs. Timpson, 10:15 a.m., P; Tatum vs. San Augustine, 8:45 a.m., TG; La Poynor vs. Tenaha, 11:45 a.m., SEC; Lipan vs. Broaddus, :45 p.m., J; Leon vs. Edgewood, 11:45 a.m., P; Shelvyville vs. Centerville, 10:15 a.m., TG (games also set for 5:45 p.m. at TG, 2:45 p.m. at P and 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. at SEC (Boys) Mount Enterprise vs. Lipan, 1:!5 p.m., P; San Augustine vs. Elysian Fields, 10:!5 a.m., J; Tenaha JV vs. Laneville, 8:45 a.m., SEC; Timpson vs. Dime Box, 1:15 p.m., TG; Carlisle vs. Garrison, 8:45 a.m., J; Kountze vs. Lovelady, 11:45 a.m., TG; Joaquin vs. Oakwood, 1:!5 p.m., J; White Oak vs. Tenaha, 1:15 p.m., SEC Mount Enterprise/Lipan winner vs. Thorndale, 8:45 p.m., SEC; Elysian Fields/San Augustine winner vs. Atlanta, 4:!5 p.m., SEC; Tenaha JV/Laneville winner vs. Academy, 2:45 p.m., TG; Tatum vs. Timpson/Dime Box winner, 7:15 p.m., TG; Carlisle/Garrison winner vs. Mineola, 2:45 p.m., SEC; Shelbyville vs. Kountze/Lovelady winner vs. Shelbyville, 4:15 p.m., TG; Joaquin/Oakwood winner vs. Sabine, 8:45 p.m., TG