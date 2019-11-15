GIRLS
■ KILGORE 54, A-GOLDEN 31: KILGORE — Miah Thomas and Jada Abercrombie both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 54-31 win over Alba-Golden.
Thomas finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and eight steals, and Abercrombie had 14 points, 16 rebounds and five steals. A.T. Anderson chipped in with seven points and nine rebounds, and Keke Roy had seven points and five steals.
■ CARTHAGE 63, Q. CITY 42: QUEEN CITY — Zee McGrue recorded a triple-double, and Carthage concluded play at the Queen City Classic with a 63-42 win over the host team.
McGrue scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 13 steals for the Lady Dawgs (4-1). Jada Walton added 13 points, and Jordan McLin pulled down 14 rebounds.
Carthage will host Timpson on Tuesday.
■ P. GROVE 60, GILMER 35: GILMER — Pleasant Grove used two big middle quarters to pull away and earn a 60-35 win over the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes.
The Lady Hawks outscored Gilmer 36-13 in the second and third stanzas after the teams finished the first period tied at 13 apiece.
Haylee Jordan had 14 points, Ayana Choyce and Madyson Tate 10 apiece and Lele Morton two in the loss for Gilmer. Jordan also added eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks, and Choyce and Morton pulled four rebounds apiece. Morton also handed out three assists.
■ PITTSBURG 66, HOOKS 34: PITTSBURG — Tyler Green led the way with 25 points, Natalie Styles and Ki’Anna Blackwell scored 10 apiece for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg rolled to a 66-34 win over Hooks.
Pittsburg (2-0) led 14-13 after one quarter, but outscored the Lady Hornets 21-7 in the second period to take control.
The Lady Pirates host Clarksville on Tuesday.
■ SABINE 68, HEAT 48: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell hit for 12 points, Hailey Davis and Blaire Kaufman added 11 apiece and the Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 68-48 win over Tyler HEAT.
Mercedes Willett added seven points, Halyn McKenzie, Aubree McCann and Mallory Furrh six apiece, Maddie Furrh five and Sierrah Richter and Callie Sparks two each.
Sabine hosts New Diana on Tuesday.
■ U. GROVE 51, H. SPRINGS 19: QUEEN CITY — Macey Alston tossed in 20 points, Carleigh Judd added 16 and the Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 4-0 on the year with a 51-19 win over Hughes Springs.
Macey Roberts scored six points, Madelynn Lacaze four, Makena Littlejohn three and Shayla Gallagher two for the Lady Lions, who led 20-10 at halftime and outscored the Lady Mustangs 22-3 in the third to pull away.
■ HEAT 68, TRINITY 17: Jordan Parker knocked down eight 3-pointers en route to a 43-point night as the Longview HEAT rolled to a 68-17 win over Trinity Paris.
Parker added six rebounds, five steals and five assists, finishing 8 of 18 beyond the 3-point stripe.
Jaelyn Cleveland recorded a double-double for the HEAT with 16 points and 18 rebounds, adding four blocks, two steals and two assists. Jaden Parker had two rebounds, five steals and two assists, Jenna Parker seven rebounds, six assists and four points, Maddie Wright four rebounds, Suzannah Neal two assists, two points and eight reobunds, Zoe Quinalty three points and Gracyn Stroman one steal.
BOYS
■ HALLSVILLE 63, ATLANTA 55: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats rallied for a 63-55 win over Atlanta.
Taven Jackel added 16 points, Tanner Benson 12 and Jai Locario 10 for the Bobcats. Ryan Pondant had five points and David Ruff two.
■ SABINE 71, NEW DIANA 35: LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda and Savoy Goodwyn combined for 48 points and 20 rebounds, leading the Sabine Cardinals to a 71-35 win over New Diana.
Pobuda finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and two assists, and Goodwyn added 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals, who outscored the Eagles 24-5 in the third period.
Jackson Strait had nine points and eight rebounds, David Robinson seven assists and seven steals, Bryson Ford five rebounds, nine assists and five steals and Jason Alexander seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
COLLEGE■ KC 97, LSC TOMBALL 69: KILGORE — Tyron McMillian and Michael Thomas dropped in 22 points apiece, and the Kilgore College Ranger improved to 4-1 on the year with a 97-69 win over LSC-Tomball at the Ranger Classic at Masters Gymnasium.
McMillan added six rebounds and two assists, and Thomas handed out four assists for the Rangers, who led 46-35 at halftime.
Rodrique Andela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Rangers. Montrell Horsey finished with eight points nd four assists, Jeremy Lefort and Justin Davis six points apiece, Cameron Gooden five, Assane Ndiaye four, D’Rel Roberts and Brendon Hoeberecht three apiece and Tysen Banks and Stephen Morris two each.
KC will take on Cedar Valley at 4 p.m. today back at Masters Gymnasium.
LATE THURSDAY■ LETU 90, MILLSAPS 66: JACKSON, Miss. — LeTourneau University men’s basketball team handled its business Thursday night, beating host Millsaps, 90-66, in the season opener.
Freshman John Argue scored 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting, and grabbed six rebounds in his college debut. Junior guard Justin Moore added 16 points, eight boards, three steals and three assists in a game the YellowJackets shot 42 percent from the field.
LETU limited the Majors (1-1) to 37 percent shooting, including a 6 of 24 effort from beyond the three-point line.
Nate West had 13 points, eight assists, five boards and two steals, despite picking up four fouls. Brick Fosnight had six rebounds, two steals and four points. Andrew Eberhardt added six points and four rebounds. No one for Millsaps scored in double figures.
The YellowJackets will meet Benedictine (Ill.) 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rhodes Tip-Off Tournament in Memphis.