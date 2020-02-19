GIRLS
BI-DISTRICT
■ HARLETON 67, DETROIT 28: PITTSBURG — Harleton raced out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter, built a 30-5 cushion at halftime and rolled to a 67-28 win over Detroit on Tuesday in Class 2A bi-district action.
Tyler Mobley led the way for Harleton with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Katelynn Smith added 15 points, seven assists and four steals, Paiton Little 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, meredith Sellers four rebounds, Kailty Wright three points, Katie Holiday one point, Kathryn George two points, Haylea murray two points, Lauren Garrett six points and four assists and Ashanti Johnson two points and three steals.
Kiley Miller had 10 points in the loss for Detroit.
■ HAWKINS 73, RIVERCREST 38: PITTSBURG — The Hawkins Lady Hawks opened the Class 2A playoffs with a convincing 73-38 bi-district win over Rivercrest, using a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double by Lynli Dacus to move to the next round.
Dacus also had seven assists and four steals for Hawkins, which will face Bland in the area round.
Tenley Conde chipped in with 15 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Logan Jaco added 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Jordyn Warren 10 points, five rebounds and four steals, Laney Wilson five points and two steals, Victoria Miller three points and three rebounds, Maraina Clark, Carmen Turner and Makena Warren two points apiece, Clark three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Turner two assists and Warren four rebounds, two assists and two steals.