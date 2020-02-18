Through eight lead changes and a scrappy game from the tip, Harmony stuck to the game plan.
It paid off.
Jenci Seahorn took a feed from Kaylee Clemons down low and drained the would-be game winner with 23 seconds left to lift Harmony to a 37-36 win over Tatum in a Class 3A, Region II bi-district playoff on Tuesday at Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium.
With the win, Harmony (19-10) advances to the area round for the fifth-straight season and will meet Prairiland with a time and location to be determined. Prairiland, the fourth-place team, knocked off 14-3A champion New Boston, 55-51, on Monday.
Tatum's season concludes at 16-12, ending nine-straight trips to the second round for the Lady Eagles.
Seahorn finished with a game-high 14 points for Harmony, who went to the pain throughout the fourth quarter. Kinzee Settles had eight of her 10 points in the fourth, which featured six of seven buckets with assists for Harmony. The other shot was a putback from Dacey Dawson.
Clemens played maestro throughout the fourth, finishing with five of her eight assists on the night to go with a team-high eight rebounds. Seahorn added seven rebounds and Dawson finished with seven points, two rebounds and two assists.
For Tatum, Ja'Khia Thomas led with 12 points off the bench. Essence Allen followed with seven points -- six coming from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, including two to put Tatum up, 36-35, with 41 seconds left.
Trinity Edwards and Kaylei Stroud followed with six points and Kayla Jones had 12 rebounds and three steals to go with five points.
Defense was on display in the first half with less-than-stellar shooting either way. The two teams combined for 26 turnovers through two quarters. Tatum finished 1-of-11 from deep in the first half.
A putback from Stroud gave Tatum its largest lead of five points on a putback before a three from Clemens and a bucket from Seahorn off an assist from Dawson tied things up in the third.
Tatum matched that five-point lead to open the fourth before a three from Dawson and two buckets down low from Settles put Harmony on top.
A three from Thomas put Tatum ahead with 1:20 left. Settles and Clemens then connected again for a one-point Harmony lead, 35-34.
After a steal from Allen and the ensuing free throws, Seahorn hit the game-winner from Clemens with 23 seconds left. Tatum had a chance but a turnover -- the 18th of the night -- ended the comeback bid.