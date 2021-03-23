From Staff Reports
Carthage sophomore Montrel Hatten, who averaged 14.9 points per game in helping lead the Carthage Bulldogs to a berth in the regional semifinals, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Basketball Team for 2020-21.
Hatten also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Bulldogs.
Teammate Nick Stewart was named the district’s Defensive MVP, and the Bulldogs’ Anthony Riggins was the league’s Newcomer of the Year. Coach Charlie Tucker shared Coach of the Year honors with Center’s Hiram Harrison.
Christopher Evans of Center was the league’s Offensive MVP.
Selections were made by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Carthage: Nate Marry, Zay Woods; Center: Jermaine Preston, Makel Johnson; Hudson: Kanaan Holder, Bransen Cathcart; Jasper: Kameron Adams; Palestine: Dreyon Barrett; Rusk: Owen McCown, Aiden McCown.
SECOND TEAM
Carthage: Camden Foster; Center: Jacob Liker, Kedrin Hinson; Hudson: John Matthews, Collin Pitts; Jasper: Zi’Ceise Simmons; Palestine: Taj’Shawn Wilson, Elvin Calhoun, Carlton Wiggins; Rusk: Kevestion Tilley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carthage: Freddy Lynch; Center: Emonte Cross, Jake Morris, Dean Lester, Marques Hall; Hudson: Carson Courtney, Braden Cathcart, Zaniel Alderman; Jasper: Sterling Winchester, Shunmarkus Adams, Jacquise Bell; Palestine: Mauris Session, Kendrick Barrett, Jerrod Walker, Chris Bryant, Dmyzjean Martin; Rusk: Marcos Torres, Joseph McGowan, Alex Jones, Oliver Sturns.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Carthage: C.J. Blackshire, Montrel Hatten, Freddy Lynch, Aidrien Gallegos, Camden Foster; Center: Jake Liker, Dean Lister, Wyatt Stone, Jake Morris, Dreyven Emerson, Marques Hall; Hudson: Braden Cathcart, Kanaan Holder, Isaac Estrada, Tysen Weeks, Collin Pitts, Carson Courtney, Matthew Rainey; Jasper: Sterling Winchester, Charles Cooper; Palestine: Elvin Calhoun, Dmauris Session, Bryce Jackson.