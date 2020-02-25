GIRLS
HAWKINS 55, CLARKSVILLE 48: COMMERCE - Logan Jaco scored 17 points, Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren joined her in double figures and the Hawkins Lady Hawks advanced to the Class 2A Region II Tournament with a 55-48 regional quarterfinal win over Clarksville on Tuesday at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Dacus had 12 points and Warren 11 for Hawkins, which improved to 30-1 with the win. Tenley Conde chipped in with eight points, Makena Warren five and Maraina Clark two. Jordan Warren and Makena Warren both pulled down 12 rebounds. Jaco had eight boards, and Clark added four. Makena Warren led with four assists, and Jordyn Warren had three steals.
Hawkins trailed 30-29 at the half, but outscored Clarksville 12-0 in the third period.
Clarksville (20-13) was paced by La'Quesha Clark with 22 points.
P. GROVE 46, BULLARD 43: MARSHALL - Asia Lloyd knocked the ball away as time expired, helping Pleasant Grove hold on for a 46-43 regional quarterfinal playoff win over Bullard on Tuesday.
Pleasant Grove led 46-43 with four seconds left when Bullard's Hailey Minton was fouled for a one-and-one opportunity. She missed the first freebie, and during the scramble for the rebound Lloyd knocked the ball away to allow the clock the expire.
Miaya Ware led Pleasant Grove with 13 points. Haley Day had 15 in the loss for Bullard.
BOYS
ARP 74, WASKOM 50: UNION GROVE - Elijah Mauldin's layup gave Arp the lead in the second quarter, and the Tigers used a 12-0 run to pull away in a 74-50 win over the Waskom Wildcats.
Arp (20-5) advances to the area round to meet either Winnsboro or Hooks. Waskom ends the season with a 13-17 record.
Colton Birdsong scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds for arp. Daniel Clary had 11 rebounds to go along with eight points. Tren Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Zay Thomas scored 22 and Paxton Keeling 16 in the loss for Waskom.
LATE MONDAY
CLASS 2A
MCLEOD 83, BECKVILLE 48: McLeod opened up an 18-point lead after one quarter and outscored Beckville 19-4 in the third to put things away en route to an 83-48 bi-district win at Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium.
Trevor Deel scored 25 points to go along with 15 rebounds, four steals and two assists for McLeod (32-2). Casey Smith added 14 points. Keldyn Schubert finished 12 points, 16 assists, four steals and six rebounds, Kobe Bonner 12 points, Austin Gilmore six, Nos Gryder four, Nathan Parker and Tyler Williams three apiece and Silas Murdock and Carson Burden two each.
Ryan Harris scored 19 in the loss for Beckville.
