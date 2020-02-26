CLASS 2A
■ RIVERCREST 64, HAWKINS 42: GREENVILLE — Devon Womack led the way for Rivercrest with 15 points, and the Rebels pulled away in the fourth quarter to notch a 64-42 win over Hawkins in Class 2A bi-district playoff action.
Hawkins led 19-15 after one quarter, but fell behind 26-23 at the half and 43-34 heading to the fourth before the Rebels went on a 21-8 run to end things.
Jayden Dacus scored 11 points to lead the way for Hawkins. Jeramy Torres had nine, Zach Conde eight, Paeton Smith seven, David Mullins six and Rowdy Burns one.
■ CLARKSVILLE 83, UNION GROVE 51: PITTSBURG — Clarksville rolled to an 83-51 win over Union Grove in a bi-district clash on Tuesday.
Carson Daniels scored 20 points in the loss for Union grove. Elijah Baker added nine, Cooper Vestal and Noah Mayhan six apiece, Kole Burns five, Matthew Bower three and Cannon Cowan two.
■ SHELBYVILLE 76, ALTO 58: TENAHA — The Shelbyville Dragons built a 23-11 lead after one quarter, and that proved to be the difference in a 76-58 bi-district win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
Skyler Atkins had 20 points, Kurrin Sai Jackson 11 and Keithen Jenkins 10 in the loss for Alto. Jackson Duplichain finished with seven, Jerrion Skinner six and Jay Pope four.