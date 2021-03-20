From Staff Reports
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Parker tossed in 26 points and made it a double-double with 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals as Longview HEAT rolled to a 61-13 win over the Mid-Missouri Mavericks in the fifth-place game at the NCHBC Championships.
Maddie Wright also went double-double for HEAT with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Brailey Brown added nine points and 10 rebounds, Jenna Parker five points, seven assists, five rebounds and nien steals, Laynie Walton four points, six rebounds and five steals, Katie Walton two points and Micah Walton one assist.