HEAT 61, SALINE 25: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jordan Parker hammered home nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, leading Longview HEAT to a 61-25 win over the Saline County (Arkansas) Warriors at the NCHBC National Championship Tournament.
Parker also had nine steals, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists for HEAT, which led 20-8 after one quarter and 33-8 at halftime. Maddie Wright added 10 points and eight rebounds, Brailey Brown six points, three assists and three rebounds, Jenna Parker five assists, four rebounds and five steals, Laynie Walton three points, two rebounds and two steals, Katie Walton an assist and a steal and Micah Walton one steal.