GIRLS
■ HEAT 57, FBCHA 50: FORT WORTH — Jordan Parker recorded a double-double, Jenna Parker added 12 points and Longview HEAT held on for a 57-50 win over FBCHA at the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships regional tournament on Thursday.
Jordan Parker finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals, three blocks and three assists for the HEAT, which led 22-11 after one quarter and 33-24 at halftime.
Jenna Parker added four assists, six rebounds and three steals, Jaden Parker eight points, nine rebounds and two steals, Madi Wright six points and six rebounds, Suzannah Neal five rebounds and Tanner Stovall four points and three blocks.
The HEAT will face PT Warriors at 2:35 p.m. today.
BOYS■ HEAT WINS 2: FORT WORTH — Longview HEAT notched wins over the Bastrop Archers (47-45) and Lubbock Titans (62-36) at the NCHBC Regional Tournament.
Against Bastrop, Elijah Grimes led the way with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Braden McCullin added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Ben Hill 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks, John Sawyer five points, two rebounds and two assists and Brentton Jenkins two points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Sawyer dropped in 25 points to go along with three rebounds and four steals against Lubbock. Grimes added another double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three deflections. McCullin finished with nine points and six rebounds, Hill eight points and seven rebounds, Nick O’Connell four points and Lewis three points and seven rebounds.
from staff reports