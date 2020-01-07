Longview had its chances throughout, but the shots simply wouldn’t fall.
Rockwall-Heath, meanwhile, used its size advantage and outside shots to grab a 49-31 win over the Lady Lobos in District 11-6A action Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
The Lady Hawks up their overall record to 19-7 and 2-2 in district. Longview drops to 10-12 on the season and 1-2 in 11-6A play with the Lady Lobos’ sixth-straight loss.
Shelomi Sanders led all scorers with 12 points for the Lady Hawks off the bench. Mya Bills followed with 11 and the Lady Hawks got buckets from nine different players, including five with at least three.
For Longview, Jordan McLain led with 11 points and six rebounds. Meshia Shead followed with eight points to go with eight rebounds and five steals. Miah Colbert had five rebounds and Deja Bonner had four boards off the bench.
Heath knocked down two of the Lady Hawks’ eight threes in the opening minutes to grab an 8-0 lead. The shooting woes started early for the Lady Lobos, who went 0-for-12 from the floor in the first quarter.
Kei’Azia Brice got the first shot of the night in with 4:36 left in the second quarter and two free throws from McLain made it 13-7 with 4:18 until halftime. Heath then expanded its lead on a 5-0 run with Lady Lobo turnovers and took a 22-9 lead into halftime after back-to-back buckets from Asia Bradford in a 20-second span.
Shead opened the third quarter with a three for Longview, who shot 9-of-36 overall, but Bills answered with back-to-back threes.
A driving shot from Maddison Pippins cut the lead into single digits, 28-17, with 3:47 left in the third but Heath, with two threes from Sanders and another from Bills, closed on a 11-3 run.
Longview had the slim advantage on rebounds, 27-25, but committed 13 turnovers to 11 from the Lady Hawks.