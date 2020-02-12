LATE TUESDAY RESULTS BOYS DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 74, CHAPEL HILL 73: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Henderson Lions defeated the Chapel Hill Bulldogs 74-73 on Tuesday to capture their first district championship since 2011.
Markell Washington scored 17 points to pace the Lions to the 16-4A victory. Caleb Medford and Torami Dixon added 12.
Kejun Thomas led the Bulldogs with 19 points with Tyson Berry adding 11 points, seven assists and six steals. Other contributors for the Bulldogs were Jared Jones (10), Decorrian Wofford (8), Chance King (4 points), Armorrian Ford (3) and KJ Ford (2).
Henderson (9-1) visits Bullard on Friday, while Chapel Hill (6-4) hosts Gilmer.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 114, ELYSIAN FIELDS 76: Five Eagles scored in double figures, led by Kendric Malone’s 24 points, and Tatum overcame a big night from Elysian Fields’ Christ Smith to earn a 114-76 win.
Jayden Boyd had 18 points, Haden Crowley 17 and Markendrick Beall and Trey Fite 10 apiece for Tatum. Decartiyay Allison finished with eight points, Ty Bridges and Drake Wilso nseven apiece, Dalone Fuller six, Kendall Wilson five and Bryan Hawkins two. Boyd and Beall added 10 rebounds apiece, Malone seven assists and four steals, Boyd six steals, Allison seven steals and Fuller four steals.
Smith poured in 42 points in the loss for Elysian Fields.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ TROUP 43, WEST RUSK 39: TROUP — Both teams turned it on after a slow start, and Troup outscored West Rusk 9-5 in overtime to earn a 43-39 win.
West Rusk held a slim 7-6 lead at halftime.
Talon Winings finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss for West Rusk. Jaxon Farquhar added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks, Myles Foster six points, nine rebounds and two blocks, Gavin Smith five points, four rebounds and three steals, Jamal Ford four points, Jimmie Harper three points and D.K. Anthony two points.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ BIG SANDY 65, OVERTON 29: OVERTON — Brian Pullum led a balanced Wildcat attack with 17 points, and Big Sandy improved to 10-1 in district play (22-6 overall) with a 65-29 win against Overton.
Joshua Shipman added 16 for the Wildcats, who led 31-10 at halftime. Dakarai Menefee finished with 11 points, Ashton Beason eight, Carter Oswalt seven, Zack Gregory four and Caden Minter two.
■ UNION GROVE 63, CARLISLE 42: PRICE — Carson Daniels scored 14 points, Chase Mead added 11 for the Lions and Union Grove notched a 63-42 win over Carlisle.
Kole Burns chipped in with nine points, Cooper Vestal eight, Matthew Bower six, Elijah Baker four, Noah Mayhan and Gannon Smith three apiece and Cannon Cowan and Aubrey Woodard two each.
Union Grove visits Hawkins on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 60, CLARKSVILLE 56: CLARKSVILLE — Keldyn Schubert led the way with 22 points, Casey Smith (14) and Trevor Deel (13) joined him in double figures and McLeod moved to 29-2 overall and 10-0 in district play with a 60-56 win over Clarksville.
Schubert added seven assists and four rebounds, Smith three assists, and three rebounds, Deel 17 rebounds and seven blocks, Nos Gryder six points, two steals and three assists, Kobe Bonner two points and seven rebounds and Austin Gilmore three points.
DISTRICT 21-2A
■ DOUGLASS 52, ALTO 40: DOUGLASS — Doublass pulled away in the third quarter and held on for a 52-40 win over the Alto Yellowjackets.
Skyler Atkins, Keithen Jenkins and Jay Pope all had 10 points for Alto. Jerrion Skinner added eight and Clayton Terry two.
Douglass outscored the Yellowjackets 19-10 in the third.
GIRLS DISTRICT 15-3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 65, JEFFERSON 53: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers capped off a perfect run through district play with a 65-53 win over Jefferson.
Jaclyn Garrett knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Lady Tigers (20-6, 14-0).
TaQuasia Latchison added 14 points and eight rebounds, Mikayla Roberson seven points and three rebounds, Malayah Everett two points, five rebounds and four assists, Tori Bennett, Tyler Hayden and Diamond Jeter a rebound apiece, Genesis Allen three points and six rebounds, Kiara Robinson eight points and seven rebounds, Demontesia Hendrix two steals, Mon’trevia Durham four points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals and Joi Akinsuroju two assists and six steals.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 66, QUEEN CITY 28: QUEEN CITY — Sissy Jones and Mya Heath combined for 30 points, and the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas closed out the regular season with a convincing 66-28 win over Queen City.
Jones had 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and seven steals, and Heath added 14 points, five assists and two steals for Paul Pewitt (23-8, 9-2), which led 22-10 after one quarter and 36-14 at halftime.
Calli Osmon and Jailyn Smith scored eight points apiece. Osmon added six rebounds, two steals and three blocks, and Smith finished with four rebounds, six assists and eight steals.