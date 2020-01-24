KILGORE — Henderson and Kilgore squared off Friday night in a battle of the rival teams in a pivotal stretch of the district race.
This round went to the Lions.
Jerkasia Anthony came up big for the Lady Lions to open action Friday night, draining a pair of game-tying shots and then the go-ahead bucket in a 52-50 overtime win for Henderson.
In the nightcap, it was the Lions sticking to the script and using its speed to race to the top of the District 16-4A standings with a 52-45 win.
GIRLS
Kilgore erased a dismal start to take control of the opener.
Up until the final minute.
Anthony had the game-tying bucket with 53 seconds left as Henderson erased an 11-point Kilgore lead in the fourth quarter after the Lady Bulldogs started off on 0-for-17 from the floor.
A driving bucket from Henderson’s Taylor Helton put the Lady Lions ahead, 45-44, with 35 seconds left before Kilgore connected from the free-throw line to tie things up 45-all and force overtime in front of frenzied crowd.
The two teams exchanged buckets to start the extra four minutes before Anthony went coast-to-coast off a defensive rebound and drained the go-ahead bucket. The Lady Lions then grabbed another rebound and it was Anthony again with 20 seconds to wrap things up for the Lady Lions.
Anthony led Henderson with 18 points off the bench, a game-high total that included a buzzer-beating trey to end the third quarter.
Tricia Spriggs added 12 points and Ty’esha Mosley and Helton finished with nine and eight rebounds, respectively, for the Lady Lions, who led 11-2 after the first quarter.
Kilgore woke up in the second, outscoring Henderson, 19-7, in the frame and the Lady Bulldogs led 34-28 going to the fourth.
For Kilgore in the loss, three Lady Bulldogs turned in double-double nights, led by a 13-point, 10-rebound effort from Miah Thomas.
Jada Abercrombie followed with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Alexis Anderson added 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
BOYS
With a logjam at the the top of 16-4A entering the finale through the first run, Henderson used its speed when needed and patience other times in a battle of 4-1 teams to close out action.
Caleb Medford led a balanced attack with a double-double night as Henderson grabbed a wire-to-wire 52-45 win.
Henderson moves to 5-1 in 16-4A in a competitive race heading into the final half of the regular season. Kilgore drops to 4-2. The rivals entered Friday tied with Spring Hill at 4-1 in the league.
Medford dropped 13 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists for the Lions, who led 15-10 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime.
Henderson took control in the third with a 14-8 advantage.
“We have hustle and I think we’ve out-hustled every team that we’ve played this season, win or lose,” Henderson head coach Josh Francis said. “That showed up tonight.
“We had a plan. We like to play fast, we like to press and we like to get up and down the court. We’ve improved so much when we have the lead in handling the ball when the pressure was on us.”
Bryson Collins followed with 12 points for the Lions, who improve to 10-11 on the season. Jy Fuller had eight points to go with four steals and Markell Washington and Kevin Fields followed with seven for Henderson.
For Kilgore in the loss, Jake Thompson turned in a 14-point, 12-rebound night. CJ Ingram followed with 13 points and Rowdy Rieke had 12 points to go with eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Henderson shot 50 percent inside the arc and forced 14 turnovers from the Bulldogs, who went 16-of-34 and 2-of-11 from deep.
Fuller broke the last tie of the night with a half-court shot at the buzzer to put Henderson up, 26-23, at the break.
The Lions expanded that lead to a game-high eight points with 3:34 left in the third quarter.
A putback and an assist from Rieke to Thompson capped a quick 6-0 run from the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter.
Medford followed the same sequence with an offensive board and bucket, followed by a nice dish to Collins down low for a 6-0 response. He then took a feed from Washington to expand the lead back to eight, 47-39, with 2:06 left, more than enough for the Lions.