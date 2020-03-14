Longview’s Malik Henry and Jalen Hale landed superlative selections and three more Lobos were honored with the release of the 11-6A All-District basketball team.
Henry, a George Mason signee, was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season while Hale, a freshman, earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
Mequite Horn’s Zaakir Sawyer was named the 11-6A Most Valuable Player after guiding the Jaguars to the district title. Mesquite’s Diandrae Miller rounded out the superlative honors with Offensive Player of the Year.
The team was selected by the district’s coaches.
Henry averaged 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds a game this season for the Lobos and had 94 blocks on the year. Hale averaged nearly nine points a game and five rebounds with 49 steals and 43 assists.
FIRST TEAMLongview: Phil Washington; Mesquite Horn: Preston Aymond, Devon Hancock; Rockwall: Will Bartoszek, Sherman Brashear; Rockwall-Heath: Chandler Dickinson, Skyler Stutts, Kam Pruitt; Tyler Lee: Matt Wade
SECOND TEAMLongview: Chase Glasper, Zion Stanley; Mesquite Horn: Isaiah Chandler, Jarrell King; Rockwall: Keshon Kittrell, Logan Hutton; Rockwall-Heath: Hugh Moore; Mesquite: Xaiver Golightly; North Mesquite: Kai Howard; Tyler Lee: Teon Erwin, Jamal Jones