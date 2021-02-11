BI-DISTRICT
CLASS 3A
HALLSVILLE – The Sabine Lady Cardinals overcame a double digit deficit after one quarter, rallying for a 58-53 win over the Harleton Lady Wildcats in a Class 3A bi-district game on Thursday.
Harleton (19-5) led 20-8 after one quarter and 29-23 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals (21-2) continued the rally, pulling to within a point (36-25) after three before outscoring the Lady Wildcats 23-17 in the final eight minutes.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 18 points. Hailey Davis added 12, Ashlynn Davis eight, Addy Gresham four, Ally Gresham three and Maddie Furrh two.
Paiton Little led the Lady Cats in scoring with 25 points. Next in line for Harleton was Haylea Murray with nine and Meredith Sellers with six. Anshanti Johnson tossed in five points and Amber Hitt came away with four points.
GLADEWATER 45, E. FIELDS 41: Calice Henderson scored 20 points to go along with five rebounds and a couple of steals, leading the Gladewater Lady Bears to a 45-41 win over Elysian Fields at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Hai’leigh Oliver added 14 points and five steals for Gladewater (17-6), which led 11-6 after one quarter and 23-14 at halftime. Ebony Pipkin scored seven points, and JaKiyah Bell and Kamryn Floyd added two apiece for the Lady Bears. Bell yanked down six rebounds and added two assists and four steals. Pipkin also added five rebounds and four steals.
Elysian Fields ends its season with an 8-12 record.
CLASS 2A
U. GROVE 56, CUSHING 18: ARP — Carleigh Judd tossed in 20 points, Macey Alston and Macey Roberts scored 13 apiece and the Union Grove Lady Lions opened the Class 2A playoffs with a convincing 56-18 win over Cushing.
Ava Wightman added seven for Union Grove, which led 16-3 after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime. Kyler Littlejohn finished with two points, and Gracie Stanford added a free throw.
BOYS
W. RUSK 57, HARLETON 51: HARLETON — Jaxon Farquhar paced the Raiders with 17 points, Carson Martin and Geremiah Smith combined for 29 and West Rusk held on for a 57-51 win over Harleton.
Martin scored 16 points, Smith 13, Tate Winings seven and Andon Mata and Jimmie Harper two apiece for the Raiders, who led 18-9 after one quarter and 30-24 at halftime. Harper finished with nine rebounds, and Farqhuar added eight. Martin had four rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Harper came away with three steals.
HEAT 56, TCA 15: Ben Hill and Eric Cleveland scored 12 points apiece, Cleveland adding 10 rebounds and four blocks, as Longview HEAT rolled to a 56-15 win over Trinity Christian Academy.
Hill also had four assists and five steals for HEAT, which led 26-1 after one quarter. Beau Thompson chipped in with five points and two rebounds, Brentton Jenkins six points and eight rebounds, Dade Goforth three points and four rebounds, Ethan Gallant five points and two rebounds, Isaac Hill four rebounds, Joey Stipp one assist, one rebound and one steal, Luke Brockway five points and three rebounds, Nick O’Connell six points and two rebounds and Oakley Vallery two points.
COLLEGE
BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers had five players in double figures Wednesday in a 82-72 conference victory over the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers.
Jada Hood paced the Lady Rangers with 27 points, knocking down seven three-pointers (7-of-11) with four steals and two assists.
KC’s Rahmena Henderson scored 15 points with three steals, three assists and nine rebounds. Mckenzie Brown scored 12 points and had nine rebounds, while Vianey Galvan scored 11 points and Kerrighan Dunn scored 10.
Other players scoring for KC were Destinee Reyna with four points and Josephine Adegbite with three points and seven rebounds.
BPCC was led in scoring by Faith Robinson with 22 points and Ma’Kaila Lewis with 18.
Kilgore has now won two in a row and three of four.
The Lady Rangers (3-4, 2-1) will play Coastal Bend College at 10 a.m. Saturday in Masters Gymnasium.