SH/WO TOURNAMENT
S. HILL 36, GLADEWATER JV 18: WHITE OAK - Zailey McGhee led the way with 13 points for Spring Hill, and the Lady Panthers won their fifth straight game with a 36-18 victory over the Gladewater JV at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament.
Claire field had seven points, Za'Riah Turner five and Laila Thompson and Laney Linsiesen four apiece for Spring Hill, which will battle Beckville at 8 a.m. on Friday.
TATUM 50, SABINE 41: WHITE OAK - Trinity Edwards and Aundrea Bradley combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Tatum Lady Eagles past Sabine, 50-41.
Edwards finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists, and Bradley went double-double for the Lady Eagles with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kerrigan Biggs chipped in with four points and seven rebounds, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, three rebounds, two steals and six assists, Jade Moore-Simon two points, three rebounds and two blocks and Emma Wiley two points.
SABINE DROPS 2: WHITE OAK - The Sabine Lady Cardinals fell to Tatum (50-41) and Tyler HEAT (39-34) on Thursday.
Maddie Furrh and Addy Gresham had 10 points apiece in the loss to Tatum. Ashlynn Davis scored eight, Eliza Roper and Claudia Simmons four apiece, Ally Gresham three and Ella Roberts two.
Against HEAT, Furrh had nine points, Addy Gresham and Simmons six apiece, Davis and Ally Gresham four each, Tayla Calico three and Roper two.
BECKVILLE 40, QUITMAN 34: WHITE OAK - Amber Harris scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and five steals, and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 40-34 win over Quitman.
Lexi Barr added seven points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists for Beckville. Reese Dudley chipped in with six points, Emily Dean five points and three rebounds, McKinna Chamness four points and eight rebounds, Kiara Willis four points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists and Laney Jones three rebounds.
HAWKINS 56, Q. CITY 29: WHITE OAK - Makena Warren led the way with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks built a 19-5 lead after one quarter on the way to a 56-29 win over Queen City.
Lynli Dacus added 12 points and three assists for the Lady Hawks. Taetum Smith finished with nine point sand three steals, Laney Wilson eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists, Jordyn Warren seven points, four steals and three assists, Tenley Conde three points and Carmen Turner two points and four rebounds.
WINNSBORO
LONGVIEW DROPS 2: WINNSBORO - The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Canton (55-19) and Waskom (47-33 in OT), on day one at the Winnsboro Tournament.
Reagan Roberts and six points and Journee Fairchild five against Canton. Ryan Roberts scored 23 and Iyanna Taylor had six in the loss to Waskom.
The Lady Lobos take on Pleasant Grove at 1:20 p.m. today.
HALLSVILLE SPLITS: WINNSBORO - The Hallsville Ladycats earned a 67-40 win over Community and dropped a 52-31 decision to Whitehouse on the opening day of the Winnsboro Tournament.
Against Community, Aubrey Marjason (22 points, 13 rebounds) and Teagan Hill (18 points, 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles. Rylie Manshack added 10 points, Faith Baliraine five points and six rebounds and Eristia Owens, Heather Brown and piper Endsley four points apiece.
In the loss to Whitehouse, Marjason had seven points, Baliraine and Manshack six apiece, Hill four, Mariah Williams and Owens three apiece and Hailey Brown two.
The Ladycats will play at 10:40 a.m. on Friday.
LONGVIEW
ET HOMESCHOOL 64, N. SUMMERFIELD 32: Jordan Parker scored 27 points, Alli Wilson and Brailey Brown added 10 apiece and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers rolled to a 64-32 win over New Summerfield.
Rebekah Dragoo added five points for the Lady Chargers. Jenna parker and Maddie Wright added four points apiece, and Sydney Cunningham and Laynie Walton chipped in with two apiece.
ATHENS
GLADEWATER DROPS 2: ATHENS - At the Athens Tournament, the Gladewater Lady Bears fell to LaPoynor (76-56) and Martin's Mill (70-20).
Against LaPoynor, Calice Henderson had 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Alexis Boyd added 14 points, nine blocks and five rebounds, Jakiyah Bell seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals and Kiyona Parker seven points and six rebounds.
Boyd finished with six points, three rebounds and three blocks, Henderson five points and three rebounds and Bell four points and four rebounds against Martin's Mill.
Gladewater will take on Texas City at 11 a.m. and Ennis at 5 p.m. on Friday.
HUGHES SPRINGS
HARMONY SPLITS: HUGHES SPRINGS - The Harmony Lady Eagles notched a 48-14 win over the Hughes Springs JV and fell 55-29 to the Hughes Springs varsity on Thursday.
Against the host team's JV, Lanie Trimble and Rendi Seahorn scored 13 points apiece. Camie Welborn and Laycee Plunkett had five each, Trinity Woodall and Lakyn Trimble four apiece and Emma Alphin and Laila Medina two apiece.
Lanie Trimble had 11, Jenci Seahorn seven, Welborn six, Plunkett four and Medina one in the loss to the Hughes Springs varsity.
DAINGERFIELD 29, L-KILDARE 2: HUGHES SPRINGS - Daingerfield got 13 points from Genesis Allen on the way to earning its first win of the season, a 29-2 victory over Linden-Kildare.
Diamond Jeter added five points for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston added three, Jaycee Satterfield, DeAsia Williams and LaNycia Lewis two each and Destiny Gholston and Anyha Ellison on apiece.
MCLEOD
U. GROVE SPLITS: MCLEOD - After dropping a 33-25 decision to Redwater to open the day, the Union Grove Lady Lions bounced back for a 46-33 win over Alba-Golden to give head coach J.B. Littlejohn his 400th career victory.
Against Alba-Golden, Taylor Campbell had three points, Ava Wightman one, Jenna Scott two, Gracie Winn seven, Analeice Jones two, Sumeet Mattu 14, Macey Roberts three, Keira Taylor two, Brady Colby seven and Kyler Littlejohn five.
Campbell had three, Wightman one, Winn 10, Mattu and Roberts three apiece, Colby one and Littlejohn four in the loss to Redwater.
MCLEOD WINS 3: MCLEOD - Host team McLeod notched wins over Saltillo (37-33) and Hooks (51-37) on the opening day of their tournament.
Ella Lambeth had 12 points and Chassie Gryder 10 for McLeod against Saltillo. Rielyn Schubert added eight points, Regan Johnson four and Stormy Johnson three. Stormy Johnson added seven rebounds, with Kenslee Cross, Lambeth and Regan Johnson six apiece and Schubert five. Regan Johnson led with four assists, and Lambeth had four steals.
Against Hooks, Lambeth scored 19 points and added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Cross finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Gryder six points, Stormy Johnson eight rebounds and three assists, Schubert seven points, Regan Johnson two points and three rebounds and Peyton Johnson two points and four rebounds.
COLLEGE
HILL 92, KILGORE 71: HILLSBORO - The Kilgore College Lady Rangers dropped a 92-71 non-conference decision to Hill College on Wednesday.
The Lady Rangers (6-2) will host Dallas Angels at noon on Saturday, visit Eastern Oklahoma on Monday and then open Region XIV Conference play at home on Dec. 8 against Paris.