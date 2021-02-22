Girls
CLASS 3A
SABINE 47, DEKALB 37: PRAIRILAND — The middle two quarters proved to be the difference for Sabine here on Monday as Sabine outscored DeKalb 28-14 in those frames on the way to a 47-37 Class 3A area playoff win.
The Lady Cardinals (22-2) will move on to face Winnsboro in the regional quarterfinals. That game is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 19 points on Monday. Mercedes Willett added 10, Ashlynn Davis and Maddie Furrh six apiece, Hailey Davis three, Addy Gresham two and Ally Gresham one.
WINNSBORO 79, WASKOM 44: LONGVIEW – Waskom and Winnsboro’s girls basketball teams finally met Monday night at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum after having its area-round-playoff matchup delayed multiple times due to the recent severe winter weather. In the end, Waskom saw its season come to a close as the Lady Wildcats fell short to the Lady Raiders in a 79-44 final.
Waskom’s finished the season with an overall record of 15-6 after going 10-4 in dstrict play. Winnsboro advances to the next round with an overall record of 27-6 after sweeping its way through district play with a 12-0 record.
Nettiea Chatman led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 13 points. Makayla Jeter was next in line with 10. Malayah Fields recorded six points and Jaynai Miles was right behind her with five. Sky Middlebrook and Leanna Garrett each scored four points and LaDijah Thomas finished the night with two points.
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Rachel Pinnell came after her with 18 points and Laiken Allen scored 14. Faith Sechrist tossed in eight points and Halle Darst scored six. Haleigh Risner had three points and Jayden Cos scored two.
CLASS 2A
HAWKINS 66, S. AUGUSTINE 44: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jordyn Warren and Lynli Dacus tossed in 19 points apiece, Logan Jaco added 10 for the Lady Hawks and Hawkins rolled to a 66-44 win over San Augustine in Class 2A Region III area playoff action.
Makena Warren added eight points, Laney Wilson six and Carmen Turner two for Hawkins. Warren finished with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, Dacus eight rebounds, three steals and two assists and Jaco two rebounds and two steals.
ALVORD 75, MCLEOD 48: PARIS — Alvord raced out to a 23-6 lead after oen quarter and built a 45-17 halftime lead on the way to a 75-48 area playoff win over McLeod.
Kaitlyn Cross scored 17 points and Ella Lambeth added 10 for McLeod in the loss. Rielyn Schubert finished with eight, Sibbie Comer six, Kenslee Cross three and Cary May and Stormy Johnson two each. Lambeth added seven rebounds and three steals, Comber five rebounds and Kaitlyn Cross four rebounds.
Boys
CLASS 5A
HUNTSVILLE 93, HALLSVILLE 71: TIMPSON — Jordan Woodberry and Taylor Harrell scored 21 points apiece, and the Huntsville Hornets earned a 93-71 bi-district win over the Hallsville Bobcats.
Huntsville led 27-14 after one quarter and 48-26 at halftime.
Benjamin Samples scored 23 points in the loss for Hallsville. Anthon McDermott added 16, Jai Locario 10, Tanner Benson seven, Luke Cheatham five, Kamron Gaut four and David Ruff, DQ Harrison and Taylor Sheffield two each.
CLASS 4A
KILGORE 62, P. GROVE 57: MARSHALL — Isaac Hoberecht led a balanced Kilgore scoring attack with 16 points, and the Bulldogs overcame an eight-point deficit after one quarter to earn a 62-57 win over the Pleasant Grove Hawks in a Class 4A Region II bi-district playoff game.
C.J. Ingram added 13 points, Javiora Easley 11 and Davin Rider 10 for Kilgore, which trailed 20-12 after one quarter but pulled to within a bucket (30-28) at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled ahead 43-38 after three frames.
Thomas Hattaway added five points for Kilgore, with Bryson Parker adding four, Damarion VanZant two and Jake Thompson one.
LINDALE 70, GILMER 50: WINONA — Lindale drew four charges and used a 14-0 outburst to begin the second half en route to a 70-50 win over Gilmer on Monday in a Class 4A bi-district basketball game at Hunter-Nickerson Gymnasium.
Lindale (22-5) advances to meet Brownsboro (11-9), a 59-48 winner over Caddo Mills, later this week in the area round. The Buckeyes conclude their season at 7-8.
Colton Taylor sparked the Eagles’ attack with 24 points, while grabbing six rebounds and swiping three steals. He was instrumental in the third quarter tally with six points. Taegen Terry, who hit three straight 3-pointers in the first half, added 13 points and Colby Wood tossed in 12.
Jay Rockwell led the Buckeyes with 17 points with Ke’shun Jimmerson adding 14. Jaron Choyce led Gilmer with nine rebounds, but had to sit six minutes of the second period and most of the third before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Fluellen directed the offense and came up with five rebounds and three steals, along with four points. Mason Hurt had four steals.