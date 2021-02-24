BoysCLASS 4A
KILGORE 47, CANTON 42: FRANKSTON — Isaac Hoberecht and C.J. Ingram scored 14 points apice, and the Kilgore Bulldogs rallied for a 47-42 area playoff win over the Canton Eagles on Thursday.
Kilgore, which trailed 11-4 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half, took its first lead with 2:25 left in the game on a bucket by Javiora Easley.
Easley and Davin Rider had six points apiece, Thomas Hattaway five and Damarion VanZant two.
The Bulldogs (17-8) will face Kaufman at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Athens. Canton (16-7) saw its 11-game winning streak and its season come to an end.
CLASS 3A
W. OAK 73, N. BOSTON 57: PITTSBURG — Five Roughnecks scored in twin digits, led by Carson Bower’s 18 points, and White Oak advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a 73-57 win over New Boston.
Bower also had four assists for White Oak (20-6), which outscored New Boston 17-5 in the fourth quarter to put things away. Brian Williams had 16 points and four rebounds, Ben Jacyno 13 points, Gunner Solis and Landon Anderson 11 points apiece and Colton Fears and Adrian Mumphrey two pints each. Solis also came up with five steals.
The Roughnecks will meet Tatum in the regional quarterfinals. Details on that game are pending.
TATUM 94, DEKALB 50: HALLSVILLE — Jayden Boyd scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the second quarter when Tatum turned things into a blowout, and the Eagles cruised to a 94-50 win over DeKalb.
Boyd also grabbed 20 rebounds for the Eagles, who got 12 points from Dalone Fuller and 11 apiece from Kendall Williams and Kendric Malone.
The Eagles, who forced 31 turnovers in the game, held a slim 12-10 lead after one quarter before outscoring the Bears 30-11 in the second period.
Tatum will meet White Oak in the regional quarterfinals.
MINEOLA 66, JEFFERSON 49: LONGVIEW – In a game halted briefly with just over a minute to play due to an altercation involving fans and spectators, Mineola advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a 66-49 win over the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Neither team scored after the game was stopped with 1:03 showing on the clock and fans were asked to leave the arena.
Jefferson’s season comes to an end with a final record of 17-4 after going 11-3 in district play. Mineola advances with an overall record of 20-5 after going 11-3 against district opponents.
Josh Thomas led Jefferson in scoring with 22 points. Christian Shepard finished the night with 12 points and Jakardan Davidson came away with seven points. Malik Brasher tossed in four points while Jeremiah Buffin and Dontavion Gardner scored two.
TJ Moreland led the game in scoring with 23 points. Davison Pendergrass was next in line with 13, and Johnah Fischer recorded 11 points.
GirlsCLASS 2A
U. GROVE 43, TIMPSON 41: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Macey Alston led the way for Union Grove with 21 points, and the Lady Lions advanced to the regional semifinals with a 43-41 win over Timpson.
Carleigh Judd added eight points for Union Grove, which led 15-13 after one quarter and 26-22 at halftime. Ava Wightman and Macey Roberts added four points apiece, and Gracie Winn and Makena Littlejohn chipped in with two apiece.
The Lady Lions will take on Martin’s Mill at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Winona.
TAPPSHEAT 70, KNIGHTS 23: GRAPEVINE — Jordan Parker scored 31 points, Brailey Brown added 17 and Longview HEAT rolled to a 70-23 win over Oklahoma City Knights at the Big South Regionals.
Parker added four rebounds, and Brown had three steals and two assists for HEAT, which led 42-12 at halftime. Maddie Wright added nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, Laynie Walton eight points and seven rebounds, Jenna Parker five points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds and Abby Gallant three rebounds.
Also on Thursday, HEAT earned a 61-29 win over Conroe Salt & Light behind a 32-point performance from Jordan Parker.
Parker added seven assists and 11 rebounds, and Brown knocked down six 3-pointers for 18 points. She also had three rebounds. Wright had five points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Walton four points, three rebounds and four steeals and Gallant two points and four rebounds.