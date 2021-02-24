GirlsCLASS 3A
WINNSBORO 90, SABINE 47: The No. 3 ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders sprinted out to a 24-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 90-47 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals in a regional quarterfinal playoff contest at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
Mercedes Willett scored 13 points in the loss for Sabine, which ends the season with a 22-3 record. Hailey Davis added nine points, Blaire Kaufman eight, Ashlynn Davis six, Addy Gresham four, Maddie Furrh three and Ally Gresham and Claudia Simmons two apiece.
BoysCLASS 2A
MCLEOD 43, LINDSAY 38: PRAIRILAND — Keldyn Schubert recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Casey Smith joined in him twin digits scoring with 12 points and the McLeod Longhorns earned a 43-38 area playoff win over Lindsay.
Schubert also had five assists and three steals for McLeod (20-5). Nos Gryder finished with four points, four steals and four rebounds, Nathan Parker three points and five rebounds, Tyler Williams three points and Austin Gilmore and Silas Murdock two points apiece.