GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-3A
WASKOM 43, TATUM 35: TATUM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats outscored Tatum 26-14 in the middle two quarters to earn a 43-35 win.
Kayla Jones had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss for Tatum, adding five bocks. Kerrigan Biggs finished with 10 points and six rebounds, Trinity Edards six points, five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks, Jada Moore-Simon four points, three rebounds and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, four rebounds, three steals and five assists and Emma Wiley one rebound and one assist.
DISTRICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 56, HOOKS 33: OMAHA — Mya Heath led three Lady Brahmas into double figures with 21 points, and Paul Pewitt improved to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in district play with a 56-33 win over Hooks.
Heath added four steals for the Lady Brahmas, who outscored Hooks 34-14 in the middle two quarters. Jailyn Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds, Sissy Jones 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Calli Osmon six points and eight rebounds.
DISTRICT 24-A
S. BLUFF 62, AVINGER 52: AVINGER — Sulphur Bluff outscored Avinger 15-11 in the final quarter to hold on for a 62-52 win.
Taygen Downs had 19 points in the loss for Avinger. Audra Fullerr chipped in with 12, Naomi Fountain 11 and Huda Hanan and Sam Chanbdler five apiece.
BOYS
GLADEWAER 71, O. CITY 45: GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Bears used a balanced scoring attack to overcome a big night from Ore City’s Ryan Shastid, earning a 71-45 win over the Rebels.
K’havia Reese had 24 points, Tyrone Maddox 17, Dennis Allen and Kollin Lewis 14 apiece and Nick Lincoln two for the Bears.
Shastid poured in 31 points in the loss for Ore City.