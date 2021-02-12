GIRLS
BI-DISTRICT
LUFKIN 58, HALLSVILLE 34: TENAHA — Mallory Patel and B.K. Fowler scored 14 points apiece, and the Lufkin Lady Panthers used a big third quarter to pull away for a 58-34 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in Class 5A bi-district playoff action on Friday.
Fowler had all of her points in the second half, including 10 in the third period when Lufkin went on a 23-11 run to take a 43-21 cushion into the fourth quarter.
Alecia Rivera-Scott scored eight for Lufkin, with Taliyah Menefee adding four and Martiana Jones, Kelby Coutee and Tori Coleman all chipping in with two.
Laikyn Smith paced Hallsville with nine points. Catherine Warford added eight, Olivia Simmons six, DaQuavia Lively three, Faith Baliraine, Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fisher two apiece and Mallory Pyle one.
LINDALE 70, PITTSBURG 40: HALLSVILLE — Shelbi Steen led four Lady Eagles into twin figures with 17 points, and Lindale won its first playoff game since 2013 with a 70-40 Class 4A bi-district victory over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Maggie Spearman and Kalaya Piece scored 13 apiece for Lindale (23-4), which will face Canton in the area round next week. Lily Chamberlain chipped in with 12.
Elyssia Lemelle and Natalie Styles had 11 apiece in the loss for Pittsburg, with Styles grabbing 14 rebounds. Lemelle and Sanaa Hollins collected 10 rebounds apiece. Kyleigh Posey had seven points, Hollns six, Ta’Shanti Moss three and Coutrney Kilburn two.
Steen also pulled down 20 rebounds for Lindale. Spearman had eight rebounds, and Chamberlain finished with five steals.
Lindale led 22-9 after one quarter and 45-22 at halftime.
WASKOM 55, W. OAK 40: HALLSVILLE — Jayna Miles and Skyie Middlebrook scored 15 points apiece, Tiea Chatman added 12 for the Lady Wildcats and Waskom advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 55-40 win over White Oak.
Malayiah Fields scored nine and MaKayla Jeter finished with two for Waskom.
Anna Iske and Alysa Hall had 15 and Renee Cook finished with 10 for White Oak in the loss.
MELEOD 66, BOLES 60: MOUNT PLEASANT — Ella Lambeth torched the nets for 30 points, Kaitlyn Cross added 14 for McLeod and the Lady Longhorns earned a 66-60 Class 2A bi-district win over Boles.
Cary May had nine points, Sibbie Comer seven, Chassie Gryder four and Rielyn Schubert two for McLeod. May and Gryder both added four rebounds, and Lambeth came up with three steals. Cross handed out two assists.
BOYS
DISTRICT 16-4A
C. HILL 57, S. HILL 51: The Chapel Hill Bulldogs used a big third quarter to earn a 57-51 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
Spring Hill led 13-10 after one, but the game was knotted at 30 apiece at intermission before Chapel Hill used a 16-7 run in the third to take the lead.
Aaron Collier scored 19 points and collected 13 rebounds for Spring Hill, giving him a double-double in all 12 district games for the Panthers. Kayden Miller scored 13 points, Cameron Rhodes seven, Tyrese Jones six and Luke Hurst, Curtis Crowe and Marshall Lipsey two each.
Spring Hill (17-12, 5-7) is the fourth seed in the district and will open the playoffs next week.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAK 83, N. DIANA 14: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Roughnecks, led by Ben Jacyno’s 19 points and 10 rebounds, captured the outright district title on Friday with an 83-14 win over New Diana.
Brian Williams scored 18 for the Roughnecks, who ended the regular season with an 18-6 record overall — 11-1 in district play. Gunner Solis knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Adrian Mumphrey had 10, Carson Bower eight points and four assists, Landon Anderson six points, Colton Fears and Zac Jacyno four points apiece and Colton Millwood two points.
The Roughnecks will open the playoffs next week.
SABINE 61, GLADEWATER 32: LIBERTY CITY — Breydan Pobuda scored 26 points, David Robinson and Jason Alexander combined for 25 and the Sabine Cardinals closed out the regular season with a 61-32 win over Gladewater.
Robinson had 14 and Alexander 11 for the Cardinals, who trailed 12-10 after one quarter but outscored the Bears 17-9 in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead. Kaden Manning and Clayne Simmons had four points apiece, and Jackson Strait added two for Sabine.
The Cardinals moved to 9-9 overall and 8-4 in the district with the win.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 88, WASKOM 58: WASKOM — The Tatum Eagles completed a perfect run through district play with an 88-58 win over the Waskom Wildcats on Friday.
Kendric Malone and Kendall Williams scored 15 apiece for Tatum (19-4, 14-0), which scored 22 points in each quarter — leading 22-12 after one and 44-30 at halftime.
Haden Crowley had 13 points, Aidan Anthony 10, Decartiyay Allison nine, Dalone Fuller and Jayden Boyd seven apiece, Drake Walton and Trey Fite six each. Boyd finished with nine rebounds and three assists, Anthony three assists, Malone seven rebounds and three steals, Fuller five rebounds and three steals and Allison six steals.
JEFFERSON 70, E. FIELDS 50: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Nine Bulldogs got in the scoring act, led by Carlos Jackson’s 20, and Jefferson rolled to a 70-50 win over Elysian Fields.
Chris Shepard added 16 and Josh Thomas 13 for the Bulldogs, who close out the regular season at 16-3 overall and 11-3 in district play. Jacardan Davidson finished with nine, Malik Brasher, Courtlyn Sims and Zion Hopes three apiece, Dylan Washington two and C.J. Bowman one.
Jefferson will open the playoffs next week.
DISTICT 24-A
AVINGER 72, YANTIS 44: YANTIS — Nate McIntyre tossed in 20 points, Judson Jones (16) and Cade Walker (11) joined him in twin digits and Avinger rolled to a 72-44 win over Yantis.
Dillon Sims had seven points, and Jaxon Neal, Kayden Sablan and Colin Hautmann all scored six points for Avinger, which outscored Yantis 22-7 in the fourth quarter.
Avinger meets Avery at 11 a.m. today in Sulphur Bluff in a tiebreaker game.